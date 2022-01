The current chip shortage has made life hell for anyone wanting to buy a new CPU or GPU this year, and there’s bad news: Intel’s CEO warns it’ll last until 2023. Intel, one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of CPUs and an upcoming rival in the GPU market from 2022, has warned that the COVID effect on the global supply chain is here to stay. “COVID disrupted the supply chains, causing it to go negative,” Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive officer, told Nikkei Asia.

