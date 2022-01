In Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, there is no doubt that a lot of effort had been put into the designing of heroes by the developers. Many heroes have carefully-designed outfits filled with details and visuals which make them especially pleasing for players to view. However, some heroes have beautiful visual designs that make them stand out from all the other heroes. In this article, we will be taking a look into the top 10 most beautiful looking and handsome Heroes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO