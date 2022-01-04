Anna Sevryugina discusses solo indie developer and a love of hidden object games

What, you thought we were done? When we say this was a stellar year for video games, we aren’t messing around. Every year we struggle to fight for our favorites: voting, polling, debating what deserves to be in a Top 12 Games, a Top Ten, or even a Top Fifty. Even so, it’s hard to take your darling indie game of the year and put it at bat across from the monolithic publishers like Sony, Microsoft and even Nintendo’s massive titles. And 2021 was an incredible year for indies alone (most years are). So I like to consider this the beginning of a new tradition. This list is all indies, only indies. Celebrating the best in the best ways we can, for the people who spent anywhere from years to decades on projects. Some folks develop these games entirely alone, others in small hyper-focused groups. We love indie games because they capture the magic of the imagination. They are pure execution of inspiration and are completely and truly the works of their creators gifted to us, the players, to see for ourselves. That said, here are our Top 12 Indie Games of 2021, and we hope that what we have to share inspires you to pick up even one of them in the near future. Maybe something to check out with that gift card you just got for the Holidays. [Evan Griffin]

