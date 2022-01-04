ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Anna Sevryugina discusses solo indie developer and a love of hidden object games

By Sophia Aubrey Drake
pocketgamer.biz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-style pitching competition to a panel of press, publishers and industry pundits for fame and those sweet promotional packages. The judges then pick three winners and everybody gets valuable...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Developer of The Last Guardian wants to announce new project this year

Fumito Ueda is known as the creator of ICO, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian. All games that conquered hearts with their own style and, in addition to Ueda, were also closely associated with Sony. Fumito Ueda is now independent with his studio genDesign and has been working...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Tunic' publisher says indie game production is ‘absurdly expensive’

Most indie games will only run you $10 or $20 — and often far less on-sale — but that doesn't mean that they're made for pennies on the dollar. In a recent interview with IGN, Rebekah Saltsman, the co-owner of indie publisher Finji, says that budgets for top-tier indie games (like Hades) have inflated to the point of absurdity. Finji is the publisher behind hit Chicory: A Colorful Tale, as well as the buzzy upcoming Zelda-like Tunic.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

TFI Friday: three indie games to simulate the end of all things

MERRY CHRISTMAS YA FILTHY ANIMALS! This time of year can be one that feels particularly apocalyptic, as well as, you know, good will to all I guess. If I have to. The indie games I've been playing recently all have a bit of an end-of-the-world flavour to 'em, whether literal or metaphorical or by your own hand, if you feel like it. I dunno, I actually found them strangely relaxing, as a sort of counterpoint to the chaos of my own life during the holiday season. See what you think.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Mobile#The Big Indie Pitch#Pocketgamer Biz#Hidden Office#Digital#N3twork#The Nintendo Switch#3d
NME

‘Old School Runescape’ introduces fifth and final God Wars Dungeon boss

Old School Runescape has introduced the conclusion to its epic God Wars Dungeon storyline with the launch of fifth and final general, Nex. Nex was teased back in December by a trailer that said: “The prophecy foretold of an ancient warrior, locked in a prison deep beneath Trollheim. A force so powerful, so malevolent, four opposing armies united to contain its evil. They called her The Fifth General. It’s said she hordes artefacts of tremendous power and that an enchanted seal is all that separates the brave from her evil wrath.”
VIDEO GAMES
theyoungfolks.com

The Top 12 Indie Games of 2021

What, you thought we were done? When we say this was a stellar year for video games, we aren’t messing around. Every year we struggle to fight for our favorites: voting, polling, debating what deserves to be in a Top 12 Games, a Top Ten, or even a Top Fifty. Even so, it’s hard to take your darling indie game of the year and put it at bat across from the monolithic publishers like Sony, Microsoft and even Nintendo’s massive titles. And 2021 was an incredible year for indies alone (most years are). So I like to consider this the beginning of a new tradition. This list is all indies, only indies. Celebrating the best in the best ways we can, for the people who spent anywhere from years to decades on projects. Some folks develop these games entirely alone, others in small hyper-focused groups. We love indie games because they capture the magic of the imagination. They are pure execution of inspiration and are completely and truly the works of their creators gifted to us, the players, to see for ourselves. That said, here are our Top 12 Indie Games of 2021, and we hope that what we have to share inspires you to pick up even one of them in the near future. Maybe something to check out with that gift card you just got for the Holidays. [Evan Griffin]
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Here are the Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Indie Games for 2021

With 2022 just a few days, it’s time for the yearly round-ups, and now Nintendo has offered fans a look at their best-selling indie games of 2021 for the Switch. 2021 has been a massive year for the console, with many around the world still spending most of their time at home with it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After an incredibly successful release for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, back in 2020, the Japanese gaming giant followed it up with a few big titles this past year too, including Monster Hunter Rise, Metroid Dread, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Of course, aside from AAA games from large publishers and developers, one of the most beloved aspects of the Switch is its access to smaller indie titles that come out to surprise you every now and then, and below are the top 15 best-selling indie games for the Switch in 2021:
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Surviving the Indiepocalypse: An Indie Developer’s Vision for An RPG

As of 2021, there are over 60,000 games on Steam. According to statistics provided by Video Game Insights, 96% of these games are indie games. It would seem that there is an influx of independently developed games. Yet, with this incredibly high percentage indie games only account for 40% of sales on Steam. Why is this? Does it have to do with players just not being interested? With games like Among us and Valheim, Hades, and Fall Guys, this idea is hard to believe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Best PS5, PS4 Indie Game of 2021

Every year sees the release of hundreds of indie games on PlayStation 5 and PS4, but there are always some true standouts. Of course, 2021 has been no different, with many excellent smaller titles hitting both consoles. The below are our picks for the best indie games of the year,...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Best Xbox Indie Games from 2021

There’s no doubt about it: Microsoft has had a standout year. But it’s easy to linger on the bigger games, like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, when it has had just as strong a year on the indie front. Some of them have been exclusive, others multiplatform, while a couple have finally arrived on the Xbox after success elsewhere.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Shuhei Yoshida’s favorite PlayStation indie games of 2021

Hello everyone, how was your 2021? For me, 2021 has given me opportunities to play more games than in previous years, as having access to PlayStation 5 has not only removed most of the wait time to get into the games I want to play, but also their loading times thanks to the console’s blazingly fast SSD.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

First Details Emerge On Ubisoft's Open World Star Wars Game!

We finally have some news on the upcoming open-world Star Wars game... At long last, there are finally some details on the hugely-anticipated open-world Star Wars game, which doesn't even have a title yet! Its working title is The Star Wars Project, and the ambitious game is being developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. But what has been revealed about the experience that will bring the faraway galaxy into your home for the first time?
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

10 Indie Games from 2021 you need to play

2021 was a pretty big year for games, seeing tonnes come from every facet of the industry. Although we recently looked ahead to 2022, we're still not done with all there is to offer. Here are some of the best indie games that came out in 2021. Valheim. Valheim came...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Mana Play rebrands as Potion on Google Play

Boston-based Mana Interactive has rebranded and relaunched Mana Play, its gaming rewards platform, on the Google Play Store under the new name Potion. With this rebrand, Potion has introduced a simplified reward point system swapping its 'Crystals' for 'Gold' and has expanded its roster of supported games, enabling more users to earn rewards, such as Google Play and Amazon gift cards.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

The 14 Most Anticipated Indie Games of 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, it’s mind-boggling to reflect on just how many quality indie games released over the course of the year. Death’s Door took critics and audiences alike by storm, delivering one of the most polished packages of 2021 (and one of the best soundtracks). Meanwhile, more niche titles like Inscryption and Toem proved that there’s still plenty of room for experimentation and innovation across genres. From deck builders to roguelikes to metroidvanias and everything in-between, there was at least one memorable release that catered to that type of player.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Former EA, Zynga execs to launch debut mobile title RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone on January 18

Austin-based games outfit Wimo Games has revealed that its debut mobile title, RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone, will launch on iOS and Android on January 18 2022. Wimo Games was founded in February 2021 and is focused on developing and publishing new franchises, particularly mobile games. The team consists of mobile industry veterans from the likes of EA, Zynga, KingIsle Entertainment, and GREE.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Pixel Federation's Erik Hegley on the rise of play-to-earn

As 2021 begins to fade into memory, we're taking a look back at the events that have defined the last 12 months in mobile gaming. We've asked the industry's great and good to give us their take on the year, as well as predicting the trends that will dominate in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy