US and Chinese airlines forced to cancel up to 25% of flights due to staff shortages caused by Omicron

airlive.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir travel continues to be severely disrupted in the United States, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron...

www.airlive.net

airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. It still operates some domestic and regional routes, but Khan said the airline now hoped to resume intercontinental flights and add new destinations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Could Be Forced To Fly 18,000 Empty Planes To Keep Slots

The Lufthansa Group has said that it will be forced to fly the equivalent of 18,000 empty planes during the winter season in order to keep its valuable airport slots. The ‘use it or lose it’ slot rule had been suspended in March 2020, but was brought back incrementally and now stands at 50%. Despite canceling some 33,000 flights, the airline fears unnecessary flights will be operated just to preserve its slots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations on Wednesday as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States. The new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across continents, leaving governments rushing to roll out vaccine boosters and bolster healthcare systems as infection numbers reach new highs. Britain, the United States, France and Australia have all announced record case numbers in recent days, while China has imposed lockdowns in two cities and rolled out mass testing for millions as it doubles down on its "zero Covid" policy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city was shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after Omicron was detected in the international business hub.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Flight cancellations: What's your airline's policy?

Many major U.S. airlines say they proactively rebook customers on alternate flights if their original trips are canceled. To ease a passenger's frustrations, the carriers will do so at no additional cost and in some cases, customers may even get reimbursed for the disrupted flight. However, each carrier has its...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Avoid More Cancelations

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Avoid More Cancelations. Flight delays and cancellation have been a big issue for airlines especially over the holiday season. The Christmas weekend was rough for major domestic airlines. United, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, SkyWest, Alaska Airlines and other carriers have cancelled more than 10,000 flights in total since Dec. 23. The main reason has been a staff shortage due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

