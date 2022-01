It’s officially been one year since Google Play Books turned 10 years old…now making it 11. Back when it cut into the cake, I wrote up a feature wishlist for the future, and on it, I included things like adding its new Shelves beta and a redesigned interface to the web, among other things. While we did finally get Shelves to appear on the web, which made me very happy, especially as a lover of Amazon’s Shelfari in the past, the tally isn’t largely in the app’s favor as we move into the new year.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO