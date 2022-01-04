ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rad Dad’ Shaun Hover Featured In ‘iDabble’ Issue #8

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Maxham and Sierra Fellers‘s iDabble Video Magazine has been steadily releasing issues over the past couple of years and, more recently, they’ve been breaking off some of the bite-sized segments for your enjoyment. In issue 8’s ‘Rad Dads’ article, the mag focuses on Shaun Hover who—lest we forget—was involved in...

