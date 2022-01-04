ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REE And AAM To Hold A Joint Technology Event At CES 2022 On January 5

TEL AVIV, Israel and DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REE Automotive LTD (REE) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (AXL) - Get American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Report will host an in-person CES event on January 5 at 12:15 p.m. PT at the REE booth located in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, Space #4865. AAM and REE will discuss how their strong collaboration and partnership is well positioned to take advantage of the fast-growing electrification market. AAM's highly advanced, power-dense, and fully integrated 3-in-1 electric drive technology is supporting REE's disruptive ultra-modular EV platforms to offer a solid value proposition while bringing the future faster.

A live video webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations pages on REE's ( https://investors.ree.auto/news-events/events) and AAM's ( www.aam.com) websites.

About REE Automotive

REE (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology leader whose mission is to empower companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle - from Class 1 through Class 6 - for any application and any target market. REE aims to serve as the underpinning on top of which EVs and AVs will be built and envisions a future where EVs and AVs will be 'Powered by REE'.

Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, REE has an Engineering Center in the UK, as well as subsidiaries worldwide including Japan and Germany, and plans to open its U.S. headquarters and first Integration Center in Austin, Texas. REE's unique CapEx-light manufacturing model leverages Tier-1 partners' existing production lines; the company's extensive partner ecosystem encompasses leading names in the automotive industry to provide a turnkey solution.

For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.

About AAMAAM (AXL) - Get American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Report delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures highly advanced electric propulsion, driveline, and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website ( www.aam.com).

For more information:

AAM Investor Contact:David H. Lim                                                                                                Head of Investor Relations                                                                                          (313) 758-2006                                                                                                           david.lim@aam.com

AAM Media Contact: Christopher M. Son Vice President, Marketing & Communications (313) 758-4814 chris.son@aam.com

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

REE Investor Contact:Limor Gruber                                                                                               VP of Investor Relations                                                                                              (972) 50-523-9233                                                                                                      investors@ree.auto

REE Media Contact: Caroline HutchesonHead of Communications (252) 314-2028 media@ree.auto

Or visit the REE website at www.ree.auto.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ree-and-aam-to-hold-a-joint-technology-event-at-ces-2022-on-january-5-301453872.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

