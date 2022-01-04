ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Grocery Execs Paid Millions While Denying Pandemic Pay To Workers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Top executives at Canada's grocery giants have been paid millions in bonuses while continuing to deny pandemic pay to frontline essential grocery workers.

"These same executives took away $2 an hour pandemic pay from their workers after only a few weeks of the first wave back in June 2020," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "The CEO's and top execs continue to reap the rewards of COVID-19 boosted sales while their workers face the risks to keep food on the table for Canadians."

The Globe and Mail reports that executives at Metro Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys parent company Empire Company Ltd. received near maximum personal bonuses during their most recent fiscal years. In the past two fiscal years, Empire CEO Michael Medline made more than $20 million including stock options. In its last fiscal year, Metro paid CEO Eric La Flèche more than $5 million, including stocks and options, while Loblaw Executive Chairman Galen G. Weston made $3.55 million and now retired President Sarah Davis more than $4.5 million.

With major grocery chains poised to maintain record sales in 2022, as restrictions increase to combat the highly contagious Omicron variant, Unifor is reiterating calls for the immediate reinstatement of the $2 pandemic pay for workers.

"The salaries and bonuses for those at the top are supported by a business structure that refuses to provide full-time jobs to frontline workers, with many of their part-time workforce only receiving a pay increase when minimum wage goes up," said Unifor Assistant to the National President Chris MacDonald. "Many of these workers are struggling to get by while their corporate bosses are rewarded with multi-million dollar payouts."

SOURCE Unifor

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Walmart halves paid leave for COVID-positive workers

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters,...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Why Workers Will Drive a Harder Bargain With Employers in 2022

Whether called the Great Resignation or the I Refuse movement, last year's hiring shortage gave many employees the upper hand when negotiating over salaries and benefits. With more than 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs in the U.S. in November alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, many workers are in a strong position to demand higher compensation and better working conditions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

Between the Great Resignation and the She-cession, Employers Need to Do More to Keep Employees Around

The global health pandemic has greatly impacted the way America does business. Everything from unemployment rates to flexible work schedules have undergone a coronavirus-induced transformation. The very notion of going back to what we once thought was normal has evoked strong market reactions and that volatility is most visible in fluctuating workplace expectations. While some offices have gone completely remote, in-person roles have been mired by health risks and labor shortages. And while businesses that rely on the digital economy and knowledge work have thrived, brick-and-mortar companies have experienced layoffs and shutdowns. This tension has increased employee burnout and overwork in every field from nursing to drop-shipping. Yet some senior leaders seem confused about what to do about employee outcries for long-term work-life balance reforms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Medline
Person
Jerry Dias
Essence

Report: 40% Of U.S. Employees Are Currently Looking For New Jobs With Better Pay Or Benefits

One thing is evident, people are demanding more from their employers, one way or another. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. More people handed in their resignations in April than we’ve seen in recent years and have remained exponentially high the rest of this year, with about 10.9 million open jobs this summer.
SMALL BUSINESS
CNBC

Young employees are losing out 'on a lot' by not going to the office, business experts say

Encouraging employees to stay home could help curb the spread of Covid-19 — but some leaders are warning that remote work is failing young employees. According to the most recent research from Gallup, about 45% of full-time employees were working partly or fully remotely as of September. And as Covid's highly contagious omicron variant sweeps through the United States, many companies — including Google, Goldman Sachs and Chevron — have once again delayed or changed their return-to-office plans.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnw#Unifor National#Canadians#The Globe And Mail#Metro Inc#Loblaw Companies Ltd#Sobeys#Empire Company Ltd#Loblaw Executive#Omicron#Unifor Assistant
QSR magazine

Almost 1 Million Foodservice Workers Quit in November

An unprecedented 4.5 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in November, including roughly 920,000 from accommodation and food services, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 920,000 voluntary quits in November represents almost 7 percent of the food and beverage workforce, by far the most among categories listed by...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX2548 & WIProud

Food and Grocery Workers Fight Fatigue and Labor Shortages

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. You aren’t alone, food and retail workers are also burned out after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.  The United Food and Commercial Workers Union says more than 50-thousand retail and grocery workers have been infected or exposed to coronavirus. Now, amid the latest variant, the […]
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy