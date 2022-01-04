ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SecureCRT 9.2 And SecureFX 9.2 Beta Releases From VanDyke Software Simplify Password Management With A New Credentials Manager And Add Enhancements For Increased Productivity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced new beta releases of SecureCRT® 9.2 and SecureFX® 9.2.

Credentials Manager Simplifies Password Management Across Multiple Sessions"Many of our customers manage passwords for large numbers of sessions, which can be time-consuming and inefficient if done manually," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "The Credentials Manager in SecureCRT and SecureFX simplifies password management. With shared credentials, you can change a password in a single location and no longer need to manually locate and update individual sessions. This is especially helpful when monthly, weekly, or even daily password changes are required."

SecureCRT Active Sessions Manager Allows Easy Viewing of Open SessionsThe dockable Active Sessions Manager (now available on Mac and Linux platforms in addition to Windows) improves workflow by making it easy to quickly select and open a session. "The Active Sessions Manager gives customers an easier way to work with a large number of connections," said Jett. "You can see at a glance the status of all open sessions and quickly locate specific sessions and local shells."

Import Connections from Text FilesA text file import wizard simplifies importing sessions from CSV, TSV, or other delimited text files. Previously, sessions had to be imported manually or with a script.

SecureFX SCP sudo Command Adds FlexibilitySecureFX now has a configurable SCP sudo command so that you can switch to a different user after an SCP connection is established.

SSH2 Enhancement and Updated FIPS ModuleSecureCRT and SecureFX reduce SSH2 connection failures by allowing the application to retry a connection using a supported algorithm if the Cipher or MAC algorithm negotiation fails. On Windows, SecureCRT and SecureFX include an updated module for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 compliance.

SecureCRT 9.2 (Beta) and SecureFX 9.2 (Beta) Include Technical Support During EvaluationFully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell ® secure file transfer server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS , which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securecrt-9-2-and-securefx-9-2-beta-releases-from-vandyke-software-simplify-password-management-with-a-new-credentials-manager-and-add-enhancements-for-increased-productivity-301453869.html

SOURCE VanDyke Software, Inc.

