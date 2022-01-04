ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Learn From The Top-Producing Real Estate Professionals And Industry Coaches To Develop Strategies For Success In 2022.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join RISMedia and our all-star line-up of real estate leaders and visionaries to get geared up for maximum success in the new year. The industry's best and brightest will share critical advice and hands-on strategies for tackling the challenges and optimizing the opportunities that lie ahead in 2022. With two separate, customized tracks for brokers and agents, RISMedia's Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year will help give you a strong start out of the gate, and show you how to maintain the momentum all year long. Receive 50% Off Your Ticket with Promo Code ROCKING2022

Learn from the Top-Producing Real Estate Professionals and Industry Coaches to Develop Strategies for Success in 2022.

As 2022 kicks off, real estate practitioners should be ready to jump into the market, regardless of what it may bring. This means embracing new ways of doing business, from stepping up creativity in video marketing to adding alternative financing and purchasing models to your offerings. The more than 20 sessions include:

  • Bring Your Listing Videos to the Next Level
  • How to Price Your Listing to Sell Faster and for More
  • Staging Your Listing for Maximum Results
  • Securing Your Financial Future
  • New Leads vs. Database: How to Focus on Your Best Sources of Business
  • The State of Real Estate With Sue Yannaccone
  • The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business

Receive 50% Off Your Ticket With Promo Code ROCKING2022!

The event's more than 50 speakers include:

About RISMediaRISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston in Norwalk, Connecticut, as the residential real estate industry's leading independent source for news and information. It serves its community with Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

Contact: Philip Lodato, plodato@rismedia.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learn-from-the-top-producing-real-estate-professionals-and-industry-coaches-to-develop-strategies-for-success-in-2022-301453858.html

SOURCE RISMedia

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500 ® ranks the CENTURY 21 ® brand - which boasts a network of over 155,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices across 86 countries and territories - as #245 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
REAL ESTATE
Insurance Journal

Lloyd’s Forms ‘Product Launchpad’ to Develop Insurance Solutions for Emerging Risks

The “Lloyd’s Product Launchpad” is the new home for the development of insurance solutions to tackle emerging risks. The Lloyd’s Product Launchpad has been created to replace the Product Innovation Facility and enable the Lloyd’s market to keep partnering with insurtech, while advancing innovation and developing new insurance solutions.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

RentPath Promotes Results-driven Finance Leader, Bijoy Verghese, To Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath ( www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced the appointment of Bijoy Verghese to Chief Financial Officer. Verghese formerly served as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) at the company and will lead all financial functions for RentPath.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
retechnology.com

The Real Estate IRA: A Crucial Strategy to Help REALTORS Build Retirement Wealth

Here's a tremendous opportunity to learn about a strategy that can help you maximize your retirement savings. Stocks, bonds, and mutual funds are NOT the only assets allowed in retirement plans. Retirement accounts can also invest in residential, commercial, and other real estate assets—tax-free, penalty-free. During this educational webinar,...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

10 key factors producing a perfect storm in real estate inventory

From low interest rates to the ongoing pandemic, a number of factors have come together to create the current inventory crisis. No matter the source, the message is the same: We are experiencing a record-breaking lack of homes for sale. Since the trends being reported have been national in scope, I dove into our local county real estate database and went back 15 years. I discovered that we mirror the national data; inventory is at its lowest point since statistics began being reported.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From The Top#Video Marketing#Creativity#Buffini Company#Lamacchia Realty Inc#Rismediarismedia#Norw
biospace.com

Beyond the Business Pitch - Plan, Build Relationships and Deliver Succinctly

This year’s virtual J.P. Morgan Week is spurring companies to expand meeting slots throughout the month and conduct more relaxed, productive encounters, even while biotech executives bemoan the lack of chance encounters at networking events, coffee lines and elevators. Epidarex Capital is representative of investors in that, “We are...
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Restaurant operators’ top areas of investment in 2022 include tech, real estate

Restaurant operators' top 2022 investments will include mobile ordering and more drive-thru locations. That’s according to a study conducted by TD Bank, which found that the pandemic has permanently altered the consumer-restaurant relationship, with operators investing in technology and real estate to align with changing consumer preferences. Early in the pandemic, 72% of operators invested in delivery and mobile/online ordering to boost revenue during mandated stay-at-home orders, according to TD's 2021 Restaurant Franchise Pulse survey, and it appears the popularity of these offerings is here to stay.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Top producer's complete guide to success as a mortgage originator

An expert in both real estate and mortgage lending, Brandon Rizk (pictured) has spent years honing his competitive edge. He believes the knowledge of loan programs, guidelines, and even real estate sales has equipped him with the tools for success and stability. Rizk is currently a retail branch manager at...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Forbes

Four Commercial Real Estate Negotiation Strategies To Help Tenants Gain The Upper Hand

Jonathan Keyser is the founder of Keyser, one of the largest occupier services commercial real estate brokerage firms in the nation. The commercial real estate environment is always impacted by the general economy, but today’s post-pandemic environment also has the added pressures caused by the growing work-from-home movement. While many landlords are holding on to high rental rates despite climbing vacancies, tenants still hold the cards. Rising office sector vacancy rates have given tenants strong negotiating leverage, and that leverage is not going away any time soon.
REAL ESTATE
newpelican.com

Top strategies for seasoned real estate investors

Real estate as a catch-all term covers a lot of ground. If you’ve dabbled but haven’t tried different options, there may be another strategy out there that will work even better for you! From wholesaling to using a fix-and-flip plan, read on to find out the top strategies for seasoned real estate investors.
REAL ESTATE
Ladders

Learning Ladders: What is Ladders’ Profile for Professionals?

Ladders’ Profile for professionals makes promoting your personal brand easier than ever. That’s because your Ladders Profile is designed to cut out social clutter and time-wasting. And to help you connect and network with fellow expert professionals. So here we’re giving you a step-by-step guide to easy brand...
EDUCATION
hourdetroit.com

The Faces of Top Dogs at DOBI Real Estate – DOBI Real Estate

2211 COLE ST., BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-385-3350 | HELLO@WEAREDOBI.COM. When DOBI Real Estate launched in the summer of 2018, the vision was to offer Realtors the services they needed to enable growth in their business. The collective culture and workspace have much to do with that. DOBI Real Estate refers to its top producers as “Top Dogs.” These are the agents who are constantly hustling, growing their business, and mentoring others.
DETROIT, MI
realtrends.com

Power buyers’ impact on the real estate industry

Demand for homeownership hit historical highs across the country in 2021—with multiple offers, offers over asking price and bidding wars becoming the norm. According to the zavvie Seller Preferences Report, a study that examines all the selling solutions available to homeowners throughout the United States, many consumers have turned to “Power Buyer” companies that essentially increase their buying power through services like cash offers, bridge financing and trade-in programs.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy