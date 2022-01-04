ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panasonic Announces "Panasonic GREEN IMPACT" At CES 2022

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation today announced "Panasonic GREEN IMPACT," a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions generated from its own business operations and value chain as well as expanding our contributions to reduce CO2 emissions of society.

In a message at Panasonic's press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Panasonic Group CEO Yuki Kusumi said, "First, we commit to reduce the CO2 emissions of all operating companies to net zero by 2030. But as we have seen, we have a far greater emission in the form of electricity consumption by our products. So we will reduce this by developing new technologies and solutions to increase their efficiency."

"Furthermore, we will also reduce the CO2 emissions of society, through providing our energy-saving solutions and clean energy technologies to B2B and B2G customers. This is the category called 'Avoided Emissions,' the standards of which are being discussed at the International Electrotechnical Commission. We will strengthen our efforts in this area towards 2050, aiming to accelerate the society's transition to clean energy, which will also accelerate the reduction of CO2 from our own value chain." "Yes, we do have great impact. But we aim to have an even greater, positive impact. And that's why we have decided to call our contributions to reduce our customers' CO2 emissions 'Panasonic Green Impact.' This is our commitment to contribute to a more sustainable future."

At CES 2022, Panasonic is featuring environmental solutions on the virtual site, including hydrogen energy such as pure hydrogen fuel cell, air to water heat pump as well as advanced batteries for electric vehicles. For more information on the technologies and solutions showcased by Panasonic at CES 2022, please refer to the following links:

For more information:Panasonic at CES 2022 website herePanasonic GREEN IMPACT Website here (Opens at 10:00 pm PT on January 4, 2022)Panasonic GREEN IMPACT Group CEO Message Video

About PanasonicPanasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100 th anniversary in 2018, operates 522 subsidiaries and 69 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panasonic-announces-panasonic-green-impact-at-ces-2022-301453797.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation

