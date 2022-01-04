ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Dermatology Expands Pathology Team

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce that Timothy H. McCalmont, M.D., is joining its Dermatopathology Laboratory in Walnut Creek, California.

Dr. McCalmont is an internationally renowned board-certified dermatopathologist who has served as a Professor of Pathology and Dermatology and Co-Director of University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Dermatopathology and Oral Pathology Service for many years.

Dr. McCalmont completed his Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, graduating with distinction from Iowa State University. He then completed his medical degree at The University of Iowa. Dr. McCalmont's postgraduate training includes an internship at William Beaumont Hospital, a Pathology residency at Wake Forest University, and residency and fellowship training in Dermatology and Dermatopathology at UCSF.

Dr. McCalmont enjoyed a 30-year career at UCSF and has departed as Professor Emeritus of Pathology and Dermatology. During the last 3 decades, Dr. McCalmont has earned a distinguished reputation for both primary diagnosis and second opinion consultations. Dr. McCalmont loves all diagnostic dermatopathology but has special expertise in the evaluation of melanocytic tumors, cutaneous lymphomas, and adnexal tumors. He has been a past editor of the Journal of Cutaneous Pathology and is an active member of the American Society for Dermatopathology.

"We are honored to have Dr. McCalmont join Golden State Dermatology," says Ed Becker, M.D., founder of Golden State Dermatology. "He is a leader in the field of dermatopathology, and his expertise will benefit both our physicians and their patients."

Dr. McCalmont will practice at GSD's Pathology Laboratory alongside dermatopathologists, Drs. Emily Green and Michael Wang, and will provide dermatopathology services to GSD's growing network of practices, as well as other dermatology groups across the country. Dr. McCalmont also intends to remain active as a second opinion consultant.

"I am excited to continue my career at GSD. I have known many of my new colleagues for years and look forward to collaborating with them to provide high quality care while expanding the lab for GSD and outside providers," shared Dr. McCalmont.

To send cases to GSD's pathology team, please email pathology@gsdermca.com, call 925-278-7592, or visit Golden State Dermatology's website at www.goldenstatedermatology.com.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 60 providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, radiation therapy, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at dkoob@gsdermca.com or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-state-dermatology-expands-pathology-team-301453863.html

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology

