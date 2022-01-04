ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Rent-A-Center Opens Store In Neosho, MO

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Wayne Allison, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Neosho an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 3201 Lusk Dr., Neosho, MO. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Neosho community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store's merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86" Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center's mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, a local shelter dedicated to being a voice for the welfare of animals and rehoming lost/abandoned animals in the community.

Rent-A-Center operates 44 locations in the state of Missouri. This Neosho location will be open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) - Get Rent-A-Center Inc Report is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005924/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

TopBuild Acquires Insulating Products

Residential and Light Commercial Insulation Distributor $11 Million Annual Revenue. DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - Get TopBuild Corp. Report a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry, has acquired Insulating Products, Inc., a residential and light commercial insulation distribution company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas with additional facilities in Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Wichita. Insulating Products was founded in 2003 and generated approximately $11 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
LEWISVILLE, TX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy