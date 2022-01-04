ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Brown's Chicken & Lightlife® Partner To Add Plant-Based Offerings To The Menu

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mary Brown's Chicken™ and Lightlife® are partnering to bring plant-based menu options for the first time to Mary Brown's stores across Canada beginning today.

Mary Brown's Chicken Adds Plant Based Options to its Menu

Mary Brown's will offer Lightlife plant-based Tenders on its menu as well as Lightlife plant-based Sidekick Snack Sandwiches in two flavour profiles.

A growing segment of Canadians are choosing a flexitarian diet - they eat meat and poultry, but are increasing their intake of plant-based food. Mary Brown's wanted to provide menu choices for this emerging demographic. Hadi Chahin, Mary Brown's President and COO, explains, "We're listening to what Canadians are saying and how their food tastes are changing. So while chicken is at the heart of our menu, we also want to satisfy the cravings of Guests who are looking for delicious plant-based choices."

Jeff Barlow, Mary Brown's VP of Marketing, adds, "We chose to partner with Lightlife because it means everything to us as a brand to serve our Guests plant-based food that meets our extremely high standards for quality and taste."

"Lightlife is committed to making plant-based eating more accessible and is excited to partner with Mary Brown's to now offer their Guests something they can enjoy without compromise: delicious and satisfying breaded plant-based menu options made with simple ingredients they can feel good about," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

Chahin summarizes, "Plant-based options open the door to more people enjoying Mary Brown's - and at the end of the day, sharing great food with family and friends is what we're all about."

About Mary Brown's Chicken Mary Brown's Chicken has over 200 locations across Canada and growing. The brand is 100% Canadian owned and operated since 1969. Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary® chicken sandwich and made-fresh methodology including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken & Taters from farm fresh Canadian ingredients.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPCGreenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

SOURCE Mary Brown's Chicken

