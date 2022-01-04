ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen is Tradable After Long Slide: Guilfoyle

By Ellen Chang
 1 day ago
Shares of Biogen, (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report may be headed for a happier new year than they had in 2021 thanks to a number of potential catalysts, argues Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle.

After launching a groundbreaking, if expensive, treatment for early-onset Alzheimer's disease last June, the stock wound up on the "down escalator," Guilfoyle noted recently on Real Money. Since the announcement, the stock is off 42.6% from its June 7 close and 52.7% from the high of that session.

Disappointing sales of the new drug helped drive the decline.

December, however, saw an uptick in buzz over the stock.

On Dec. 20, the company said it would lower prices for the Alzheimer's treatment -- Aduhelm -- by almost 50% to $28,200 a year, and estimated it could add 50,000 patients in 2022.

The company also has additional Alzheimer's treatments in late-stage trials Guilfoyle noted.

Added to that, takeover speculation has developed around the company, with reports surfacing last week that Biogen was in talks to sell itself to the Samsung Group. Samsung told Bloomberg the reports weren't true, without saying whether that meant a deal was imminent or that no talks had occurred.

“Some might say that where there is smoke there might be fire,” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “ Maybe Biogen is a seller, and maybe there is a buyer, whether that buyer is Samsung or not.”

While Guilfoyle is not a true fan of the company, he argues that trading Biogen for a short period could be worthwhile.

Investors could choose a “long, a small- to medium-size position for a trade,” Guilfoyle wrote. “I am not saying get married to the stock, I am saying that the idea could be a trade based on two possible catalysts.”

In addition, the stock likely suffered "suffered from early December tax loss harvesting, and some of these sellers who waited the 30 days will be trying to get back in.

#Biogen Inc#Biib#The Samsung Group#Bloomberg
