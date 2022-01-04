ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Announces Distribution For Year-End 2021

TSX Symbol: RIB.UN

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce a special year-end distribution of the Fund, in the amount of $0.294450 (the "Special Distribution") per unit.

The Special Distribution will be comprised of $0.103884 per unit on account of the Fund's net realized capital gains for 2021 and $0.190566 per unit on account of the Fund's net income for 2021, which in each case were not previously distributed.

The capital gains portion of the Special Distribution will be paid in units of the Fund and immediately thereafter the issued and outstanding capital of the Fund will be consolidated such that the number of issued and outstanding units of the Fund does not change. The income portion of the Special Distribution will be paid in cash.

The Special Distribution will be paid to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

About Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:

The Fund will seek to achieve the following investment objectives: (i) to provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions targeted to be 5.3% per annum on the original issue price of $12.00 per unit; and (ii) to maximize total returns for unitholders while preserving capital in the long term.

About Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc.:

Ridgewood is an independent investment manager that manages approximately $1.6 billion in assets for a diversified client base of high net worth individuals, foundations/endowments, First Nation mandates and institutional accounts, of which approximately $1.25 billion is invested in fixed income assets.

This press release contains forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on historical information concerning the income generated by the portfolio of the Fund. Actual future results, including the amount of distributions paid by the Fund, may differ from the estimated monthly distribution amount. Specifically, the income from which distributions are paid may vary significantly due to: changes in portfolio composition; changes in income received from securities included in the Fund's portfolio from time to time; general economic and stock market conditions including changes in interest rates; and the level of borrowing by the Fund. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under "Risk Factors" in the Fund's prospectus dated December 8, 2011 and other documents filed by the Fund with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the Fund's current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the Fund's estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.

SOURCE Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund

