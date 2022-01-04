IIROC Trade Resumption - OWLI

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) - Get Clearfield, Inc. Report, the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that is has been included as one Investor's Business Daily (IBD) 100 Best Companies of 2021. This is the first time Clearfield has been included in IBD's prestigious listing and comes as the fiber broadband market looks to "cross the chasm" based on the massive infusion of federal and state funds designed to help close the digital divide for all Americans.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO