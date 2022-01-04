ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Risk Point Announces Pepper Snider As Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Point announces today that Pepper Snider, CIC, CRM has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Pepper will be responsible for driving profitable growth and delivering customer excellence through independent agents across Risk Point's programs for Dealer Open Lot and Garage Package for Auto, Motorcycle, RV, and Heavy Truck dealerships.

"I have admired what Risk Point has done in the automotive dealership insurance industry, so I am very excited to join the Risk Point team. I look forward to helping provide world class insurance solutions to dealerships across the country through our independent agent network." said Snider.

Pepper's background in these industries and niche specialization comes from 24 years of experience at Zurich/Universal Underwriters Group as a Regional Sales Manager, Pearl Insurance as Vice President/General Manager of Sales for the Western Region and most recently as a producer for a regional retail insurance agency.

About Risk Point

Risk Point is a full-service Program Manager and leading provider of insurance underwriting and claims expertise to the dealership sector, targeting the Dealer Open Lot and Garage markets. Risk Point is the largest market that is available to independent retail agents and is available in all states. Each member of the executive team has over 30 years of experience insuring franchised auto dealers. This experience enables Risk Point to develop unique solutions to niche problems.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risk-point-announces-pepper-snider-as-vice-president-of-sales-and-marketing-301453829.html

SOURCE Risk Point, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. announces promotion of Bryan Dowell to vice president, Studio46 Media

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. (Elliot), a full-service electrical contractor headquartered in Lexington, KY, has promoted Bryan Dowell to Vice President, Studio46 Media. In this role, he will continue to oversee Elliot’s Marketing & Communication Department while managing the day-to-day operations of Studio46 Media, a member of the Elliot family of Brands dedicated to Video Production and Live Event Services.
LEXINGTON, KY
TravelDailyNews.com

The Points Guy names Anka Twum-Baah Senior Vice President of Customer Loyalty and Content

NEW YORK - The Points Guy (TPG), a leading authority on maximizing travel using points and miles earned through loyalty programs and credit cards, named Anka Twum-Baah Senior Vice President (SVP), Customer Loyalty and Content. Twum-Baah brings 20 years of experience leading high-impact initiatives and global teams across travel, lifestyle, loyalty, e-commerce, and payments to TPG.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Main Street Announces Follow-On Investments

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) - Get Main Street Capital Corporation Report ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed three new follow-on investments, totaling $15.8 million, in two existing portfolio companies, Direct Marketing Solutions, Inc. ("DMS") and Nebraska Vet AcquireCo, LLC (dba Heritage Vet Partners, P.C. or "Heritage").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Manager#Cic#Crm#Risk Point#Heavy Truck#Pepper#Pearl Insurance#Llc
TheStreet

Transphorm To Present At The Needham Growth Conference On January 12

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced the Company will participate at the 24 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeffrey R. Jasper, Ph.D., As Senior Vice President, Head Of Research And Promotes Diana Chung To Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Jasper, Ph.D., as senior vice president, head of research. Dr. Jasper joins Terns with more than 28 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Terns also announced the promotion of Diana Chung to senior vice president, chief development officer. Both Dr. Jasper and Ms. Chung will report to Erin Quirk, M.D., president, head of research and development and chief medical officer.
FOSTER CITY, CA
TheStreet

ICreditWorks Announces Chris Wright As Chief Growth Officer For Its Omni-Channel Point-Of-Sale Financing Platform

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, today announced the hiring of Chris Wright as Chief Growth Officer for its omni-channel Point-Of-Sale (POS) financing solution. Having spent more than 20 years at Dentsply Sirona driving top-line revenue performance and the commercialization of innovative technology solutions within the dental marketplace, Chris will now lead the commercial growth of iCreditWorks.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Surefire Local Announces Funding Facility with Recurring Capital Partners

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to generate revenue and profits efficiently and predictably, today announced a new partnership with Recurring Capital Partners. Recurring Capital Partners is an investment firm...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Viant Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Business Development

Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the appointment of Tom Wolfe as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this newly created position at Viant, Wolfe is responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company’s growth and business strategy. Wolfe will report to Viant’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jon Schulz.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Global Risk Solutions Adds Accomplished Executive as Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Relations

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has named Kenneth Cook as senior vice president of sales and client relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005240/en/. Cook has extensive experience...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Pearl Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Mike Buckner, Senior Vice President of Partnerships

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Pearl, the leader in AI solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, today announced the appointment of Mike Buckner as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. An industry veteran in the dental technology space, Buckner’s addition to the leadership team will support Pearl’s ongoing growth and expansion into new markets through the development of new partner relationships to speed innovation and adoption.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wheels Up Announces Stevens J. Sainte-Rose As Chief People Officer And Expansion Of President And Chief Marketing Officer Roles

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) , the leading brand in private aviation, today, announced the appointment of Stevens J. Sainte-Rose as Chief People Officer. In this role, Sainte-Rose will lead all aspects of human resources and culture at Wheels Up including organizational design, talent acquisition, development and retention, as well as diversity and inclusion functions. Sainte-Rose will report directly to Wheels Up Chairman and CEO, Kenny Dichter.
BUSINESS
Cape Gazette

Stanley Siegfried named Artesian vice president of operations

The board of directors of Artesian Wastewater Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation, has named Stanley Siegfried vice president of wastewater operations. Siegfried has more than 30 years of professional experience in utility plant construction. He has provided Artesian with his high-level expertise in the design...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MDT Elevates Jennifer Lee To Vice President Of Software And Data Services

CUSO promotes long-time employee to lead software services, application support and data analytics. Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys core processing system from Symitar to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, announced that Jennifer Lee has been promoted to vice president of software and data services. In this role, she will direct and oversee the software services, application support and data analytics departments.
BUSINESS
Daily Journal

Cap America promotes Cissell to vice president of marketing

Cap America, Inc. recently announced Cory Cissell has been promoted to vice president of marketing. Cissell recently transitioned from the director of sales to the director of marketing to fill the leadership role in that department. Cissell joined the Cap America team as business development manager in 2012 and joined...
BUSINESS
Daily Journal

Cap America promotes Gillespie to senior vice president of production

Cap America, Inc. recently announced Tom Gillespie has been promoted to senior vice president of production. He has ten years of experience as the vice president of production. Gillespie has been with Cap America since 2006, when he was hired as director of production. He was promoted to vice president...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy