IIROC Trading Halt - MSET

Vanguard is one of the most important asset managers, offering a wide range of low-cost mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As of January 2021, Vanguard had around $7.2 trillion in global assets under management. According to Statista, that sum is “larger than the GDP of countries like Japan, Germany and the U.K.” Vanguard ETFs are known for their high intraday liquidity, low transaction costs and expense ratios.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO