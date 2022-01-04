Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jalen Hurts in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 3,144 passing yards this season (196.5 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-of-432), throwing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 yards above his over/under for Saturday.

Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Hurts went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 214 yards.

He also tacked on 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Hurts has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

