Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jalen Hurts in his Week 18 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 3,144 passing yards this season (196.5 per game) and has a 61.3% completion percentage (265-of-432), throwing 16 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 139 times for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts has attempted 54 of his 432 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hurts averaged 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 yards above his over/under for Saturday.
  • Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those three outings against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 259.9 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Hurts went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 214 yards.
  • He also tacked on 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Hurts has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 89 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Illustrated

