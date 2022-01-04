USD/CHF: Bears Could Push The Pair Lower

Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO