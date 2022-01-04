ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/CHF: Bears Could Push The Pair Lower

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey Levels: Resistance: 0.92223, pivot: 0.91973 and support: 0.91032. Preferred Case: USD/CHF is abiding by the descending trendline resistance,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears line up for their discounts

USD/CAD bulls run into a wall of resistance and the bears are lurking, hungry for a discount. USD/CAD bears need to break 1.27 the figure for a bearish structure to really take shape. USD/CAD is forming the makings of a bearish outlook despite the hawkish Federal Reserve. The price has...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs higher after the false bearish breakout from the triangle

Today, let’s talk about USDCHF, which for almost a year, was in an extremely boring sideways trend. In the beginning, it was fine, because swings were pretty significant, but the giant symmetric triangle was narrowing and the latest price changes were almost invisible. For example, look at the orange rectangle. No direction whatsoever.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears could be about to move in below the daily counter trendline

The nearer-term target area is based on an imbalance of price between 1.2585 and 1.2540. The 61.8% Fibonacci is also a compelling area of resistance on the daily chart. As illustrated, there is a wall of support at this juncture. The bears would be prudent to wait for a bearish confirmation on a break of this 4-hour structure prior to engaging to target towards the 1.2540/85.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/CAD

Both the US and Canada release jobs reports this week. OPEC+ also meets this week which could move the price of oil, thus potentially affecting the Canadian Dollar. Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its reduction its bond buying purchase program, which will now end in March. In addition, FOMC members noted that they saw 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023! The meeting outcome was primarily due to skyrocketing inflation, which was last reported at 6.8% for November. This week, traders will get the latest look at employment data as the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls for December. Expectations are for 400,000 new jobs to be added to the economy after severely disappointing the prior month, adding only 210,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings are expected to uptick to 0.4% MoM and the Unemployment Rate is expected to downtick to 4.1%. The Fed should be comfortable with this data if it is in-line, however there is always the threat that the print could be lower due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chf#Us Dollar#Bears#Usd Chf#1st Support#The Ichimoku Cloud
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bears Could Demolish $46,000 Support

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC keeps trading below the moving averages as the coin touches at $46,276 support. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently facing a setback as this could be a permanent one. The king coin is likely to have a bearish run in the short-term but a price rally may help the coin to head to the south as the red line of the 9-day moving average is crossing below the green line of the 21-day moving average. Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $46,573 level after a free fall from $47,299 during the European session and the coin has shown tremendous volatility over the past few days.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Could Rebound Off Resistance

Key Levels: Resistance: 1.13862, pivot: 1.13593, and support: 1.12985. Preferred Case: EUR/USD is reacting below our pivot level at 1.13593, which is in line with horizontal overlap resistance. Price can potentially drop to 1st support at 1.12985, which aligns with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and horizontal swing low support. This...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Weekly resistance tests recovery hopes below 0.9200

USD/CHF keeps bounce off monthly low after positing bullish candlestick on 4H. Fortnight-old descending trend line, 200-SMA act as additional resistances. Weekly support line, bullish Doji challenge sellers amid mixed markets. USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9175, extending the previous day’s bounce off monthly low during early Wednesday morning in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack two-month-old support line below 0.9200

USD/CHF remains pressured around the lowest levels in three weeks. Failure to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement during previous bounce off the key support line joins firmer Momentum to favor sellers. 50-SMA, two-week-old descending trend line offers strong resistance near 0.9210. USD/CHF remains on the back foot around 0.9175, after refreshing...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF flirts with monthly low, bears looking to seize control below 200-DMA

USD/CHF came under renewed selling pressure and dropped to a fresh monthly low on Tuesday. The risk-on mood could undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit deeper losses for the pair. A break below the 0.9155 area will validate 200-DMA breakdown and set the stage for further losses. The USD/CHF...
MARKETS
investing.com

Euro Range-Bound; Could Head Lower

Unlike the UK, the European financial market was open yesterday, and the euro spent the previous trading day standing still. At the same time, the pound sterling managed to gain some value after the opening of the US session. Both European currencies are highly overbought. Their gains posted last week...
BUSINESS
investing.com

CHF/JPY: Pair Could Test Resistance

The pair is trading above our Ichimoku clouds, further supporting our hypothesis. Forex 2021 Year In Review: King Dollar Reigns Again By Matthew Weller - Dec 29, 2021 1. We’re jumping the gun by a couple of (likely quiet, low liquidity) trading days, but regardless of how the rest of this week shakes out, 2021 was clearly a stellar year for...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos

The hourly chart revealed a series of support structures on the way to the W-formation's neckline on the weekly chart above. On the way to the weekly chart's W-formation's neckline, near 1.3270, the bears first need to breach 1.3380 and then 1.3340 as the daily chart's 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements:
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Pair Started a Steady Recovery from 1.1260 Support

The Euro found support near the 1.1260 level against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair started a steady recovery wave above the 1.1280 and 1.1300 levels. It is now moving higher above 1.1320 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance near the 1.1325 level. There is also a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1335 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9179; (P) 0.9202; (R1) 0.9235;. USD/CHF’s break of 0.9200 resistance suggests that fall from 0.9372 has completed with three waves down to 0.9101. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.9293 resistance first. Break will likely resume the choppy rise from 0.8925 through 0.9372 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.9101 will resume the fall from 0.9372 instead.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap Price Analysis: Bears dominate UNI/USD market

Uniswap price analysis is bearish today. The strongest resistance is present at $19.789. UNI/USD is currently trading at $15.47. According to the Uniswap price analysis, the market is presently following a significant downward trend below $17 and is expected to maintain it. Following its peak at $20 on January 5, 2022, where the price fluctuated from $18.08 to $19.83, it plummeted dramatically. However, rather than retaining its value, the price dropped significantly below $17.
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

FOMC Minutes extremely hawkish, pushing stocks lower and USD/JPY higher

If you thought the FOMC was hawkish, wait until you see the Minutes! Released earlier, the Minutes from the FOMC’s December meeting showed that members suggested that it could be appropriate to begin to reduce the size of the Federal Reserves’ balance sheet relatively soon after beginning to raise the Federal Funds rate! Recall that at the meeting, FOMC members decided to double the pace of bond buying reductions from $15 billion per month to $30 billion per month. This effectively would end the Fed’s Quantitative Easing Program in March. In addition, members rate hike forecasts showed an average of 3 rate hikes in 2022 and 3 rate hikes in 2023. However, neither in the statement nor in the press conference was there a mention to the timing of a run-off of the Fed’s balance sheet. The minutes showed that the Fed’s balance sheet could shrink faster than that of the last cycle!
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge lower on strong NFP

Gold suffered heavy losses on Thursday and closed below $1,800. On Friday, XAU/USD is seeing a renewed uptick towards $1,800 but downside risks remain intact as investors gear up for the US December jobs report, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports. Solid American jobs data to boost Fed’s aggressive tightening bets...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure could increase below 1.3480

GBP/USD has turned south pressured by the renewed dollar strength. Additional losses could be witnessed with a drop below 1.3480. Market participants will continue to pay close attention to US Treasury bond yields. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in nearly two months at 1.3600...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Look Lower: Elliott Wave Analysis

Hawkish FED is causing a sharp reversal in the markets, with stocks coming down as US yields rise which makes USD very strong across the board. So we think that volatility is likely going to stay here because of Central banks policy divergences. So one pair that we track closely...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.10 the figure for the start of the year

EUR/USD bears eye a run towards the imbalance of price all the way down to 1.10 the figure. For the meanwhile, the dynamic support is holding up the bears. EUR/USD has been in a long-term downtrend since the middle of 2021. For the weeks ahead, there is a bias towards 1.10 and the following illustrates this in a top-down analysis.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy