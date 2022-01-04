Money management firm acquires longtime Greater Cincinnati counterpart

Partner | Wealth Market Business Leader, Central US at Mercer. Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has named Sylvia Diez as its new Central Wealth Business Leader. Ms. Diez has more than 20 years of institutional investment and retirement plan experience. Most recently, she was an Executive Vice President and Regional Managing Director at PNC, where she led PNC’s Institutional Asset Management groups in the Midwest and West regions. Her responsibilities at Mercer include building brand and market awareness, driving revenue growth and providing strategic direction in Mercer’s Wealth business. Reporting to Greg Martens, Partner and Central Market CEO, Ms. Diez will be based in Pittsburgh.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO