Economy

Money management firm acquires longtime Greater Cincinnati counterpart

By Bill Cieslewicz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kansas investment advisory company has acquired a longtime Cincinnati area counterpart. Overland Park-based Creative Planning Inc., one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers, announced Tuesday the purchase of Berno Financial Management, located at 7454 Jager Court in Anderson...

