It’s March 2020 COVID deja vu for UC students as the new term begins

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students will be sticking with remote learning through at least the end of January. Chancellor Gary May announced the shift on Thursday, saying that remote instruction will continue through Jan. 28. It comes as more public agencies and businesses scale back openings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. “It’s going to be bumpy for a bit longer as omicron impacts our community. Again, please be patient as we determine how best to offer the education that you are here for. We have to remain flexible for a bit longer,” May said in a video statement. University of California campuses started the winter term with distance learning, but had planned to go back to in-person classes. However, a surge in COVID-19 cases has since swept over the nation – with public health leaders saying the more contagious omicron variant likely the main driving factor. Sacramento State also announced this week that the first two weeks of the spring semester will start online. UC schools’ winter term is already underway, while CSU schools’ spring semester doesn’t start until the end of January.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO