It’s March 2020 COVID deja vu for UC students as the new term begins

By COLLEEN SHALBY
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The start of 2022 at the University of California feels like March 2020 deja vu for some students. Most campuses started the winter quarter Monday with two weeks of remote classes — a decision announced days before Christmas as omicron cases prompted new warnings for caution from health...

Santa Barbara Independent

UC Student Researchers Union Gains Recognition

After months of negotiating deadlock, the University of California system formally recognized graduate student researchers as higher education employees and thus their right to unionize. “Almost every student researcher I’ve talked to knows someone who has been underpaid, overworked, and/or abused in a toxic work environment,” said Kevin Smith, an SRU-UAW organizer and UCSB student researcher. “Now we are another step closer to gaining some real protections.”
COLLEGES
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis To Stay In Remote Classes Until At Least Jan. 28 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students will be sticking with remote learning through at least the end of January. Chancellor Gary May announced the shift on Thursday, saying that remote instruction will continue through Jan. 28. It comes as more public agencies and businesses scale back openings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. “It’s going to be bumpy for a bit longer as omicron impacts our community. Again, please be patient as we determine how best to offer the education that you are here for. We have to remain flexible for a bit longer,” May said in a video statement. University of California campuses started the winter term with distance learning, but had planned to go back to in-person classes. However, a surge in COVID-19 cases has since swept over the nation – with public health leaders saying the more contagious omicron variant likely the main driving factor. Sacramento State also announced this week that the first two weeks of the spring semester will start online. UC schools’ winter term is already underway, while CSU schools’ spring semester doesn’t start until the end of January.
DAVIS, CA
CBS LA

UCLA And USC Announce Extension Of Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases as a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles have extended remote learning. LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 23: The Trojan Statue at the center of the USC campus Monday for the first day of in-person classes. USC and California State University campuses start in-person classes on Monday, serving as a test case for whether vaccine mandates, masking, regular testing and other protocols can minimize spread of the Delta variant even as thousands of students congregate in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Déjà vu in 2022? COVID-19 in the new year

COVID-19 cases are exploding across the state as the omicron variant surges and hospitalizations rise once again. Nurse practitioner James Q. Simmons opens up about the tremendous emotional toll of exhaustion and depression roiling California's health care workers two years into the pandemic. Plus, Dr. Catherine Blish of Stanford University gives us the skinny on fat and why people who are obese and overweight may develop some of the most severe cases of COVID-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health
Colleges
Education
Public Health
UCLA
Coronavirus
Miami Herald

Amid tensions with faculty over COVID and academic freedom, UF president to step down

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs announced early Wednesday he will step down by the end of 2022, his eighth year at the helm of the state’s flagship university, amid contentious relations between him and the faculty over academic freedom and his handling of COVID, although UF says his decision to leave the presidency preceded these issues.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Loyola University To Hold Most Classes Online For New Semester Until Jan. 31

CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University Chicago will begin its spring 2022 semester with primarily online instruction until the end of the month. The new semester begins on Jan. 18. The university said most in-person instruction will move online until Monday, Jan. 31, but select classes such as labs, clinicals, and experiential classes may meet in person at the discretion of deans. “As the city of Chicago and our nation experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, delaying a fully in-person start will help all of us while ensuring that we are doing our part to limit further transmission in our greater community,” Loyola...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

UNT Provost Jennifer Evans-Cowley Named Sole Finalist For UT Arlington President

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The UT System Board of Regents named Jennifer Evans-Cowley, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas, as the sole finalist for the president of UT Arlington. Regents voted unanimously Friday, Jan. 7 to select Cowley, who “has risen through the ranks of academia over the past 20 years and has held numerous positions at the academic program, college and university levels,” the UT System said in a news release. Jennifer Evans-Cowley (credit: UT System Board of Regents) Earlier this week, Teik C. Lim, who had served as UTA interim president for almost...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Conversation U.S.

College students with young kids – especially mothers – find themselves in a time crunch

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea We found that college students who have children had significantly less time for college than their childless peers – about 4.3 hours less per week, to be specific – and that this “time poverty” is greatest for mothers of preschool-age children. That’s according to a 2021 study of 11,195 U.S. college students. Our study found other trends as well. Student parents also often had to care for children while they were studying. The most “time-poor” parents sacrificed a great deal more of their free time for their studies...
COLLEGES
yourcentralvalley.com

UC Merced to begin spring semester online

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The University of California, Merced has announced that they will begin the spring semester online. According to a press release from the university, online instruction will begin at the start of the semester on Jan. 18 through Jan. 28, with in-person instruction beginning Jan. 31.
MERCED, CA
The 74

Ask the Doctor: Navigating the “New Math” of Omicron in Schools

It’s a tricky moment in the pandemic for parents. Mere weeks ago — though it may feel like a lifetime — K-12 operations seemed to be moving toward something of a pandemic equilibrium. Studies had confirmed that COVID spread less in classrooms than the surrounding community, children as young as 5 had gained access to […]
EDUCATION
Bakersfield Californian

COVID-19 tests begin to arrive in the homes of Kern students

At-home COVID-19 tests from the state began to make their way into the homes of Kern County students Thursday — and not a moment too soon for parents and educators concerned about the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The moment Endee Grijalva received word from her daughter's school, Eissler Elementary,...
KERN COUNTY, CA

