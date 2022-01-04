ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Hated Rock + Metal Albums That Are Better Than You Remember

By Tim Coffman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a rock or metal album you think was maligned or overlooked upon release, but that is actually better than expected now that the dust has settled? What's the first one that comes to mind?. After all,...

Awesome 92.3

Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
MUSIC
103GBF

30 Best Rock + Metal Covers of 2021

Foo Fighters go disco? Members of Korn take on Pet Shop Boys and Justin Bieber? Everyone, and we do mean everyone, takes on Metallica? Yes, we're looking back on the year in cover songs, where bands are allowed to break beyond the parameters they've created with their respective careers and put their stamp on mostly well-known hits.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reinvented Themselves

Being a one-trick pony has always been a bit of an issue through the rock world. Although there’s nothing wrong with having one musical style and staying with it, some musicians are eventually going to want to start exploring and come up with something that nobody has heard before. And instead of just testing the waters, these bands jumped into a new sound head first and actually became stronger after it. Whereas most rock ’n’ roll might be a blast, playing with your sound every now and again is always a lot more fun.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

35 Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

If you think 2021 was a big year for new music, just wait until you see what 2022 has in store. Some of rock and metal's biggest acts are set to return, keeping the momentum going after a red hot year for heavier music. So who's made the most of...
MUSIC
#Metal
wsau.com

“Heavy Metal For Those Who Hate Heavy Metal”

We move on…and start our look back at the music of 50 years ago…circa 1972…another great year in popular music…. Early in 1972 we got the first LP from the band known as Blue Oyster Cult. The band had been kicking around Long Island under various names for a number of years without breaking through. Managed by Sandy Pearlman, who also wrote many of the band’s lyrics, got the band signed by Columbia who might have been looking for them to be an American answewr for Black Sabbath. This initial effort showed they aspired to be more than that. As one critic put it…”this is heavy metal for those who don’t like heavy metal”. I’m not sure if that was a compliment or not but the band certainly aspired to more than just head-banging.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Tony Iommi Plans More Music in Style of His Perfume-Themed Track

Tony Iommi, while looking back on a year of firsts, said he intended to make more music in the style of his recent perfume-themed track “Scent of Dark.”. In a new year message to fans, the Black Sabbath icon also reflected that he’d had a “busy” 2021 and observed that “time just flies by so quick nowadays."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 albums that redefined black metal

From symphonic and blackgaze to the wider post-black metal sphere, these are the 10 albums that redefined black metal according to Ghost Bath's Dennis Mikula. Ghost Bath know a thing or two about redefining black metal. Since their formation in 2012, the band have indulged in obfuscation and stylistic variance that made pinning any one characteristic to them for any length of time largely redundant, becoming one of the most acclaimed names in post-black metal in the process. "Whenever I begin a brand-new project, I find that there's some sort of catalyst," explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Mikula.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

What Bruce Dickinson Got Wrong at Early Spoken-Word Shows

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson looked back on his early spoken-word shows and joked that he’d robbed some fans of "the will to live." Since he started delivering one-man performances to tie in with his 2018 memoir What Does This Button Do?, he’s refined his performance to include more personal stories. In a recent interview with Loudwire ahead of a run of U.S. appearances, he compared the spoken-word approach to fronting the metal giants.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Miami Herald

See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham’s All-Time Favorite Country Song Is a George Strait Classic

Though already a big-time country music star, Ryan Bingham’s career continues pointing toward the sky with his role on “Yellowstone.”. On “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham plays the trouble-making, guitar-playing ranch hand, Walker. Bingham is tailor-made for his role as Walker to the point you would think he’s been an actor all his life. While he’s had a few acting experiences in the past, Bingham’s performance on “Yellowstone” is his most extensive work. He’s been with the show since the very season when a chance encounter with Rip Wheeler leads to a job on the ranch. Walker had been in prison for seven years before he walked out to see Rip looking for new workers. Since his introduction in season one, Bingham’s Walker has been a favorite among “Yellowstone” fans,
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

