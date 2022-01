Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson scored a top 21 story from October 2021 after he told Guitar Player Magazine that he has no interest in touring again. While the iconic axeman has not ruled out playing live again or playing a short string of tours, he no longer wants to hit the road for epic tours. He was asked if he had any plans to play live in the near future and he responded, (via Guitar World), "I'm not really thinking about that. It's challenging enough to try to get this album [a project with former Coney Hatch star Andy Curran] out first.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO