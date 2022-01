A Eugene-based researcher who for six decades has studied how and why people make the choices they do has been named the recipient of a prestigious science award. Paul Slovic, a University of Oregon professor of psychology and president of the local institute Decision Research, has received the Franklin Institute’s 2022 Bower Award and Prize for Achievement in Science. Slovic’s research is important to government, medical and other fields reliant on understanding how people process the decisions they make.

