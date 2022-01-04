GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — As Maryland grapples with elevated COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, two more counties implemented indoor mask mandates on Friday.
Anne Arundel and Frederick counties now require people ages 5 and up to wear masks in indoor public spaces, from retail stores to houses of worship.
The pair join Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City, all of which already had similar mandates in place.
Residents in Glen Burnie told WJZ on Friday that they support Anne Arundel County’s mandate.
“I think we need it for right now until everything slows down,” Bonita Phinney said.
The state’s COVID-19...
