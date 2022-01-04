ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

wfmd.com

The Worst Part Of The Pandemic May Have Begun For Maryland

That’s according to Governor Larry Hogan. Annapolis, Md (NS) – Governor Larry Hogan believes we may be entering the worst part of the COVID pandemic. Last week, Maryland set a record for coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state at over 2,000. Hogan joined CNN’s “State of the Union”...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland sees worst coronavirus metrics of entire pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Despite nearly two years’ worth of knowledge gained throughout the pandemic, the state of Maryland is in a worse spot now in terms of virus metrics than in March 2020. Toward the end of December, daily cases shot up to previously-unseen highs. Before the current surge, the previous case record was […]
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

STATE OF EMERGENCY| Gov. Hogan declares emergency actions due to COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on January 4, 2022. The news conference comes as cases for COVID-19 surge and testing for the virus became troublesome. Governor Hogan said, “Last summer we were able to transition from the crisis phase” to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

State Of Emergency: Maryland National Guard Prepares To Open New Testing Sites As Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ was given rare access to the training for 1,000 Maryland National Guard members who are on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19. Guard members are preparing in groups in Dundalk and fitted for special masks to keep them safe at testing sites. They are also learning how to properly take personal protective equipment on and off, from gowns to gloves. The Maryland National Guard is preparing to help with testing and other #COVID19-fighting measures around the state. We’ll show you how they’re training tonight at 5&6 on @wjz pic.twitter.com/YJJ7tldsvR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2022 WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Gov. Hogan issues executive orders to fight COVID surge, stops short of mask, vaccine mandates

As patient volumes surge at Maryland hospitals amid soaring COVID-19 infections statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan implemented a temporary state of emergency Tuesday as well as other executive orders designed to give the state government more powers and tools to combat the health crisis. The Republican governor, however, did not implement statewide indoor mask or vaccination mandates, steps that ...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Indoor mask requirement issued for state buildings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced several COVID_19 related actions today, including a mask mandate inside state buildings. The move coves as COVID cases surge at the beginning of 2022. The state recorded more than 14,000 new cases during the past 24 hours. Beginning today, masks...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mask Mandates Begin In Anne Arundel & Frederick Counties As Maryland Grapples With COVID-19

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — As Maryland grapples with elevated COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, two more counties implemented indoor mask mandates on Friday. Anne Arundel and Frederick counties now require people ages 5 and up to wear masks in indoor public spaces, from retail stores to houses of worship. The pair join Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City, all of which already had similar mandates in place. Residents in Glen Burnie told WJZ on Friday that they support Anne Arundel County’s mandate. “I think we need it for right now until everything slows down,” Bonita Phinney said. The state’s COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
The Washington Informer

Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Nears 17% as Omicron Surges

Maryland logged more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, another sign of the surging omicron variant of the virus as the state’s positivity rate jumped past 15%. The state recorded 5,826 new cases Sunday after two straight days of 9,000-plus cases, Baltimore’s WJZ-TV reported. Another 5,376 cases were reported Monday, and the […] The post Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Nears 17% as Omicron Surges appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MARYLAND STATE
