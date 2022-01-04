TEA monitor calls for Round Rock school board to put superintendent on leave

ROUND ROCK, Texas (Talk1370.com) -- Round Rock school trustees will once again consider a recommendation from a state-appointed monitor that Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez be placed on paid administrative leave.

The board met on the matter Monday afternoon, but took no action after about three hours in closed session. Another meeting has been called for Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The recommendation comes from David Faltys, an outside monitor assigned to the district by the Texas Education Agency. According to a memorandum sent by Faltys to board members on Dec. 15, Faltys recommended placing Azaiez on leave "pending the outcome of an investigation regarding the underlying conduct found in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court." It also recommends that the board engage an external investigator to look into the "underlying conduct" that led to the order being issued by the court.

No criminal charges have been filed against Azaiez in connection to the protective order. According to media reports, investigations are ongoing.

Thursday's posted meeting agenda calls for the board to consider both recommendations, along with "considering the appointment of a temporary Acting Superintendent pending a search for an Interim Superintendent." The board will also hear public comment on the items on the agenda.

Azaiez was hired by the board on a 5-2 vote in June 2021, on a three-year contract with a $350,000 annual salary. Before coming to Round Rock, he previously served as the superintendent in Donna ISD in south Texas.