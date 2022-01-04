ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Beauty Uniform: Zeba Blay

By Kelsey Miller
Cover picture for the articleBorn in Ghana and based in NYC, Zeba Blay is a culture and film critic and the author of Carefree Black Girls, a collection of pop-culture essays. To help with depression and agoraphobia, she maintains a rigorous self-care routine — a combination of at-home manicures, podcast showers, and reading Harry Potter...

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type." Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others. The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at...
Kristen Bell floors fans in sheer lace dress in breathtaking desert photo

Kristen Bell caused jaws to drop among her followers when she shared a snap of herself in the most stunning dress on Tuesday. The Frozen star looked gorgeous for a glamorous getaway to Pioneertown, California, with her husband Dax Shepard and a group of friends, rocking a floor-length, semi-sheer black lace frock that gave Kristen a seductive gothic edge. Surrounded by nothing but bare trees and endless desert, Kristen posed alongside Dax for a sweet couple's photo – but it was her dress that had her fans talking.
10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
Ariana Grande's Crystal-Embroidered Minidress Is Our New Favorite Going-Out Look

Ariana Grande has been using season 21 of The Voice as her own personal fashion show, effortlessly delivering nostalgic fashion moments like Jenna Rink's 13 Going on 30 dress and one of Britney Spears's most iconic looks. Ahead of the season finale on Dec. 14, Ariana shared a sneak peek at her outfit for the show on Instagram, and the David Koma London minidress might be the only LBD we need in our closets from now on — but oh, did we mention it's $3,000?
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Carrie Bradshaw's Funeral Dress Was a No-Brainer For the Wardrobe Team — and Yes, It's Vintage

"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.
Remember Michelle Obama's sparkly star sneakers? We've found the best $34 dupe

Michelle Obama's fashion – much like everything she does – always hits a high note. And if anyone can make a fashion piece go viral, it's Michelle; the 'vote' necklace she wore a few years ago sold out instantly and she had us all clamoring for a luxe silk blouse like her beautiful Nanushka 'Alice' shirt.
Kendall Jenner Wore the $55 Cloud Shoes That We Must Get Our Hands on in 2022

According to Kendall Jenner, you don't need a fancy, feathered dress or crystal-covered heels to post an awe-worthy Instagram for New Year's Eve. Rather, slippers and sweatpants will more than cut it. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a slideshow of images from the first weekend of 2022 with the caption, "my weekend." Included in the mix were none of her usual hyper-elevated street style looks but instead a selection of quarantine-ready ensembles that, despite their more low-key vibe, still managed to make it to the top of our style mood board for the year ahead.
Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
Best 2022 fashion trends to watch: Pearls, fringe and lots of fun

As we enter 2022, many popular fashion styles are coming along for the ride. From pearl-embellished tops that can add the perfect pop to any ensemble, to modernized check print patterns, there are several standout trends to keep on your radar. Style expert Melissa Garcia walked "GMA" through her fashion...
