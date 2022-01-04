Hamsters and Well-Being

When you decide to become the proud owner of a new hamster, you’ll have to get a few things ready prior to your new pet’s arrival. In order to prep his setup, you’ll need a cage, accessories, dishes, and bedding. Before you choose your cage though, you’ll want to find the right spot in your house where the little guy will live. That will help you determine which cage to get and how to configure it. Once you have that decided, you can go cage shopping to get one that fits perfectly in your selected location. There are lots of types to choose from: glass, wire, wood, plastic, or a combination of all those. Check out the best hamster cages for every space and style.
