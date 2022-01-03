ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Keeping Time

By Yankee Magazine
New England Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late 2009, I seized upon an unusual opportunity that few archivists ever encounter. Maddy Corson, the granddaughter of the Portland Press Herald’s founder, alerted me that the newspaper had again been sold and that the building constructed by her grandfather in 1923 was being gutted. For me, as the Portland...

newengland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
99.9 KTDY

Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bravotv.com

James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Stopping Time#Local History
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
New England Today

Boston’s Hood Bottle | Up Close

If you’ve ever wondered what a 58,620-gallon bottle of milk looks like—and who hasn’t?—the answer can be found just outside the Boston Children’s Museum, on Fort Point Channel. There stands a 40-foot-tall milk bottle sporting the logo of Massachusetts’s own H.P. Hood, as it has ever since it was acquired by the museum 45 years ago and became a signature Boston landmark.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New England Today

New England Clam and Seafood Chowder

This chowder combines lessons that I learned from Marjorie Druker, owner of the Massachusetts-based New England Soup Factory, and Arturo Camacho, executive chef of Shell & Bones in New Haven, Connecticut. Camacho garnishes his bowls with kettle-style potato chips; Druker, meanwhile, gravitates toward tried-and-true oyster crackers. Whatever the garnish, I love the creamy lightness of this broth.
RECIPES
psychologytoday.com

The Serial Killer BTK and the Concept of Cubing

Our fascination with a family man-turned-killer focuses on the role of conscience and the ability to be both good and bad. Dennis Rader explains how his fantasy life yielded “life frames” that helped him act in contradictory ways. His ability to switch perspectives means we might never know...
PUBLIC SAFETY
countryfolks.com

Keeping calves warm in winter

When the weather turns cold and humans add more layers of clothing to stay warm, consider what it takes to keep young calves warm. Like humans, calves have a thermoneutral zone – the range of temperatures in which the calf can regulate its body temperature to remain comfortable in the environment without expending extra energy.
ANIMALS
New England Today

Winter Weekend at Little Lyford in Greenville, Maine

Daylight was fading fast when the Little Lyford sign finally came into view. For three solitary hours, my 10-year-old son, Calvin, and I had skied the seven-mile Hedgehog Trail, a through-the-forest course that made us feel as if we had the entirety of Maine’s North Woods to ourselves. And then, just as our bodies had started to yearn for a warm cabin and a hot meal, our destination was at last within reach.
GREENVILLE, ME
Republic

“Keep the Light Shining”

The crescendo of the Christmas season starts up in November, and for the most part, comes crashing to a halt on Dec. 26th. My late father-in-law refused to wait until December 26th for Christmas to be over. According to Mangas family lore, my father-in-law always had the family’s white-flocked artificial tree taken down and put away by Christmas afternoon. This is in direct juxtaposition to my side of the family. My two sisters and I begged our widowed mother to let us keep our real tree up as long as possible, and she always caved. It didn’t come down until the branches were brittle, pine needles littered the floor and it had morphed into a serious fire hazard. I think one year our tree was up until the end of January!
COLUMBUS, IN
erienewsnow.com

Keeping The Elderly Safe

This Christmas, it's expected that families will travel to retirement homes to visit loved ones for the holidays. For the second year in the row, masks are going to be worn at all times during visitation. However, this year brings new covid safety protocols. This year visitation is unlimited; meaning...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy