With everything the New Orleans Saints have had to endure this year, it's insane that they're a legitimate playoff contender going into the final week of the regular season. Whether we're talking unexpected injuries in both the offseason and the regular season, the fact that 4 different quarterbacks have started games, or the external factors of nature including COVID and natural disasters, it's almost like someone is somewhere with a Voodoo doll and a vendetta.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO