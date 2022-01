The General Manager of Runestone Telecom Association, Kent Hedstrom, came before the Stevens County Board of Commissioners at their meeting last week to discuss a broadband project in the northwestern corner of the county. Hedstrom described it as the last corner of the county without broadband, and the project would connect 34 locations in Stevens County. Traverse County also has 11 locations that would be served with this project and Grant County has the lion’s share with 363 locations. Hedstrom said the pandemic has shown that broadband connectivity is important even in remote locations.

STEVENS COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO