Acadiana Teenager Arrested by St. Landry Parish Authorities after Fatal New Years Eve Shooting

Authorities have arrested a man involved in an October flag football game on Capitol Hill that turned deadly after his team lost the pickup match. Antonio C. Hawley was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said. Hawley, 18, is accused of shooting Aaron “Ace” Wiggins, 26, after the victim caught the winning pass. Witnesses told investigators that after Wiggins scored the final touchdown, he began talking trash. One said he threw the ball at another player. Moments later, according to an arrest affidavit, Hawley pulled a handgun out of his bag and walked towards Wiggins, firing as he approached. A witness said the suspect “stood over [the] top of [Wiggins] and continuously shot” him. A dozen of the 17 bullets fired hit Wiggins, authorities said. Hawley “advised that during the game there was no tension,” the affidavit stated, noting the suspect said Wiggins had been “torching” his team “but denied hearing Ace talking trash.” A man who accompanied Hawley to the game told a detective, “It was not supposed to go down like that. It was just supposed to be a game.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO