Saint Landry Parish, LA

Acadiana Teenager Arrested by St. Landry Parish Authorities after Fatal New Years Eve Shooting

By Jake
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 2 days ago
According to reports, a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder after a fatal shooting that occurred on New Years Eve. The victim, a 38-year-old man from Washington, was reportedly shot in the chest after an argument. Per the report from our...

