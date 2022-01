Did you know former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash once appeared with Betty White in a 2012 commercial for the Los Angeles Zoo? Well, now you do. You can watch the video below. Slash is a trustee of the non-profit, private Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA). White was also a trustee before her death on Dec. 31. The two shot the commercial to promote the then new exhibit, The LAIR, where zoo-goers can see some of the "Earth's rarest reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates —many of which can be seen at no other zoo in the world," according to the Los Angeles Zoo's website.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO