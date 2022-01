It’s that time of year again. We make resolutions aimed at bettering our lives as we look out towards the New Year. I’m normally big on resolutions. I like setting goals and crushing them. Frankly, even when I don’t reach my goals I generally get some valuable information about my own priorities or processes that I didn’t have before. So with the spirit of goals and possibility in mind I thought I’d set some New Year’s Resolutions for the Cubs and MLB. After all, it sort of seems like they could use some guidance.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO