[ROM][11][A505F][UNOFFICIAL] Evolution X Elle

While some Galaxy phones are in danger of NOT being able to get Android 12, here is an older model running on the latest Android OS version. The Samsung Galaxy S III, the flagship released by the South Korean tech giant in 2012, can run Android 12. Of course, it’s an unofficial fix by XDA developers who sometimes make us believe they can do anything. Android 12 on an old Galaxy S III? It can be done. If you still have that phone you may want to try installing the OS update coming as a custom ROM–at your own risk.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO