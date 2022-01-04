ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

[ROM][11][A505F][UNOFFICIAL] Evolution X Elle

xda-developers
 1 day ago

* * Your warranty is void. Or valId, probably? * * I am not responsible for bricked devices, dead SD cards, Ebolation X, * thermonuclear war, or the current economic crisis caused by you following...

forum.xda-developers.com

Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE: what to expect

The new generation of the phone made for the fans is here! Meet the Galaxy S21 FE, the successor to one of the most popular phones out there, the S20 FE, where the FE stands for Fan Edition. Samsung had a challenging task in updating a popular phone, and this...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Yet another leak is here to ruin Samsung’s Galaxy S22 launch

Yesterday, one of the prettiest Galaxy S22 leaks hit the internet, with an official-looking render showing what’s supposed to be the Rose Gold Galaxy S22 Ultra and what can either be the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22+ in white. That render was cut off at the middle so it only showed the top half of the phones, but we’re now getting the full uncut version courtesy of the folks over at LetsGoDigital.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

A developer got Android 12 booting on the legendary Samsung Galaxy S III

In recent days, we’ve informed you about a variety of official Android 12 updates. They all had one thing in common: Every update was delivered to devices that are currently supported by the respective OEM. But what happens with much older and unsupported smartphones? Do they gather dust? Not a chance at XDA.
NFL
xda-developers

Need a firmware for Q18 smart watch clone.

I need a firmware for Q18 smartwatch clone with version:MX6XM-COB-Q18-9340-WKD-6113-HYBR-V06.740-20200910 and MTK6260MA CPU. There is very little information about this watch online, so any help is appreciated. Thanks.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Setting static NFC UID on Android 11, Samsung Galaxy A30s

I read several posts saying that setting a static NFC UID is possible with root access however the posts reference .conf files which I am unable to find on my phone. I was wondering if anyone has any experience with this particular problem and if the problem is android or phone specific.
NFL
CNET

Galaxy S21 FE vs S20 FE: Same $700 price, but with notable changes

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Samsung's new Galaxy S21 FE is kicking off CES 2022 with a sequel to 2020's popular Galaxy S20 FE. The S21 FE will start at $700 (£699 or approximately AU$1,300) for the base model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, then step up to $770 for the 8GB/256GB variant. International prices weren't available for the step-up model, $770 converts to about £570 or AU$1,070. For reference, last year's 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE was also priced at $700 (£699, AU$1,149).
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to launch with a Super Clear Lens as alleged datasheet leaks

XEETECHCARE has shared an alleged datasheet showcasing the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The YouTuber has not provided a source for the screenshot, embedded below. However, it has received a seal of approval from other leakers, such as Ice Universe. The datasheet mentions the Exynos 2200 as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's SoC, rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, implying that these are European or Asian Pacific models.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Android 12 can run on old Samsung Galaxy S III

While some Galaxy phones are in danger of NOT being able to get Android 12, here is an older model running on the latest Android OS version. The Samsung Galaxy S III, the flagship released by the South Korean tech giant in 2012, can run Android 12. Of course, it’s an unofficial fix by XDA developers who sometimes make us believe they can do anything. Android 12 on an old Galaxy S III? It can be done. If you still have that phone you may want to try installing the OS update coming as a custom ROM–at your own risk.
NFL
xda-developers

Samsung’s on a roll, bringing Android 12 with One UI 4 to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A52 4G

Samsung has undoubtedly improved its software update situation by leaps and bounds over the last couple of years, going from one of the worst from the early days of Android to one of the best right now. The Korean OEM recently delivered the One UI 4 update to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy A72. Now, the company has started rolling out the stable version of Android 12 with One UI 4 to the Galaxy S10 Lite and the 4G variant of the Galaxy A52.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets reviewed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition smartphone is finally official, we have been hearing rumors about the handset for months. Samsung has finally made the device official at CES 2022. Now we get to find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in a...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked specifications sheet reveals a new lens

We know nearly everything about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, assuming the leaks were genuine. Today, the rumors have been given a fair bit of weight by a specs sheet shared by YouTuber Zaryab Khan. What's seemingly new is a 'Super Clear Lens' that will be on top of the...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hands-on: Better late than never

Samsung had an uphill fight to release the Galaxy S21 FE — that's "Fan Edition," for those not in the know. We thought it was canceled, then it was delayed, and that’s ignoring how hard it would be in the first place for Samsung to follow up on the much-loved Galaxy S20 FE. Now it’s here, promising the same kind of formula: A year-late Galaxy S21 with a few cut corners. The question is, did Samsung cut the right ones?
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra render leak suggests a Galaxy Note replacement

As we head towards 2022, a slew of smartphone launches awaits us. Ahead of the official unveiling, a number of leaks surrounding the next-gen OnePlus smartphones have already popped online. Now, it’s Samsung’s turn with the leak of a Galaxy S22 Ultra render. The takeaway from that one image is — it might be the next Galaxy Note replacement.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup takes shape in unofficial leaks

A video from Unbox Therapy has shown off what appears to be three dummy units of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 series of phones, giving an early look at the design of the handsets. Although the video has now been delisted, it’s been reuploaded on other channels, and a screenshot was taken by 9to5Google. The video emerged alongside other details of the upcoming phones, including camera specs, and images of a new fast charger.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A03 finally gets a release date (price too)

Samsung officially unveiled the entry-level Galaxy A03 in early December but failed to provide vital information like when it’s going to be available for purchase and how much it will cost. One month later, the South Korean company announced the affordable Galaxy A03 will hit the shelves on January 10.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S10 are latest to get Android 12 update with One UI 4

Samsung has been killing it with swift OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 12. In its bid to get the excellent One UI 4 out to as many phones as possible, as quickly as possible, the rollout process has now reached the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 series. This comes right after Samsung started bumping the S20 and Note 20 to the latest version of Android — the Korean company is showing no signs of slowing down, which is excellent news for its customers.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Descendant 12 based on Android 12 is here for the POCO F3, POCO X3, and more

The Descendant custom ROM is quite popular in the aftermarket development community, providing an alternative experience to users who want to retain the ability to customize their device and still stick closer to the stock Android look and feel. Over the years, Descendant has managed to create its own loyal fanbase who like the ROM and its unique features for good reason. Now, the Descendant team has announced the first official builds of Descendant 12 based on Android 12.
CELL PHONES

