Lake County Commissioner Mark Albertson is seeking a second term in the 2022 election to see through projects. Albertson was elected in 2018 and was sworn in at the beginning of January 2019 with his fellow Commissioner James Williams. Albertson said that much of the first year was learning the ins and outs of what it means to be a Commissioner and understanding how to communicate the needs of Lake County to elected representatives in the Oregon Legislature and various organizations Lake County of which Lake County is a part.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO