More Companies Warned on Covid-19 Test Turnaround Times

By Pam Robinson
 2 days ago

Two more companies have been warned about meeting promised turnaround times for Covid-19 testing results. New York Attorney General Letitia James issued warning letters to EZ Test NY (a Brooklyn-based collection center) and Keep Health Safe (a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based collection center) —saying they have not met promised turnaround times.

Attorney General James Issues Warnings to EZ Test NY and Keep Health Safe to Stop Misrepresenting Turnaround Times for COVID-19 Test Results

New Yorkers Complain of Waiting More Than a Week for Test Results From Both Companies. Two Letters Follow Similar Letters to LabQ, Labworq, Sameday Health, and ClearMD Health. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday issued two warning letters to two companies facilitating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing — EZ Test NY (a Brooklyn-based collection center) and Keep Health Safe (a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based collection center) — for not meeting promised turnaround times for test results. Both companies have testing sites throughout New York City where they are advertising the delivery of results within 24 hours (EZ Test NY) or 48 to 72 hours (Keep Health Safe), yet both companies have made customers wait in excess of seven days for results, with some complaints to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) detailing wait times as long as 11 days. The two letters notify both companies that New York law prohibits false advertising and instructs the companies to immediately update their websites and any signage at test sites to accurately reflect how long individuals can expect to wait before receiving COVID-19 test results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Letitia James
