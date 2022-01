The new year is the perfect time to reassess where you’re at, where you want to be, and what you’ll do to get there. Sure, it’s cliché in that everyone does it — but what’s the harm in that? We can learn a lot from where we’ve been and setting goals on where we want to be is psychologically proven to help us stay motivated. The Detroit Red Wings are at a point where staying the course is key. After a pretty tough loss against the Boston Bruins this last weekend, the team needs to reassess how they’ll approach the rest of the season. Will the exciting start to the season make a comeback, or will the team continue to spiral through hardships?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO