ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset said to boast three ‘innovative’ displays

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumor mill has been working on the idea of an Apple-branded augmented reality and/or virtual reality headset for quite some time. And we may even get to see it this year, if some of those rumors pan out. But we’re not quite done working through the details ahead of any...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Virtual Reality Headset#Ar Vr#Display Supply Chain#Amoled#Micro#Dsc
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Google adds Verizon BlueJeans to smart glasses

Verizon detailed plans to sell Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses with BlueJeans Meetings, positioning the partnership as a way for frontline workers to increase productivity through hands-free video conferencing. When paired with a Google Pixel 6 smartphone used as a mobile hotspot, the glasses “will deliver customers a...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Sony Announces Next Generation Virtual Reality for the PlayStation 5

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
vrscout.com

Somnium Space Reveals Modular VR Headset

Somnium’s PC VR headset allows you to program its sensors and buttons to meet your individual needs. At the beginning of the year, social VR platform Somnium Space began teasing a new VR headset with a unique modular design. During the first-ever Somnium Space Connect event, Artur Sychov, CEO of Somnium Space, gave us a more detailed look at a combination standalone/PC VR headset centered around an open source community-driven software ecosystem.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

Year In Review: The Biggest VR & AR Stories Of 2021

While perhaps lacking some of the huge, jaw-dropping announcements of previous years, 2021 was a surprisingly busy year for VR and AR. We’re looking back at the year that was with this list of the biggest stories from 2021. It was an interesting year for VR and AR –...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy