Another is Christmas in the rearview mirror, which puts New Year's Eve ahead as our next chance for revelry. Fortunately for music fans, there are at least three noteworthy touring acts helping San Antonio ring in the new year — from legendary Tejano performer Little Joe to roots rock rabble rousers the Mavericks. Raise a glass for us, and be safe so you can catch some noteworthy New Year's Day shows as well.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO