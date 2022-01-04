Chickasha City Council approves final plat for Sleepy Hollow Addition

Chickasha City Council approved the final plat for the Sleepy Hollow addition on Monday night.

The addition will include 50 lots for the applicant, JYM Investments LLC. The plat was approved by the Chickasha Planning Commission in November. The plat has also been reviewed in conjunction with the master drainage plan, according to city documents.

Also at the meeting, Chickasha City Council approved a $17,000 contract with Hillary Communications to replace former internet provider, Suddenlink, at city buildings.

Council also approved a $93,780 bid from United Turf & Track for leveling and repair at the Chickasha Sports Complex, contingent on funding provided by the Chickasha Industrial Authority.

The City of Chickasha also bid farewell to Lt. Scott Weaver, who retired after more than 25 years of service with the Chickasha Police Department. A retirement watch was presented to Weaver by Mayor Chris Mosley. Weaver began his service with CPD in 1996. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2007 and then to Lieutenant in 2014.

The council also welcomed Nate McCalla to the Ward 2, Position 2 seat. McCalla was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former member Clark VanDyck, who resigned in November. McCalla will hold the seat until the Chickasha City Council Election in April 2022.