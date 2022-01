Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda has released a New Year’s message reflecting on 2021 and the future of gaming in 2022 and beyond. The letter does not reference any particular Square Enix IPs but instead focuses on the development of different technologies that can be used in the game. Yosuke Matsuda confirms that since 2020 there has been a large investment for Square Enix’s medium term strategy to explore advancements in AI, the Cloud, and blockchain games. Further, there is mention of the Metaverse and NFTs (non fungible tokens), the latter especially having received major backlash from the gaming community. It seems that Square Enix will be exploring NFTs for future products.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO