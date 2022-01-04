Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk Enter COVID Protocols

It was only a matter of time.

Just one game after the Toronto Raptors cleared their entire roster from COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, the virus has reared its ugly head again. Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk have entered protocols and will be sidelined for Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mykhailiuk and Watanabe were two of only four Raptors players who had not entered protocols this season prior to Tuesday. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr., Isaac Bonga, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, and Justin Champagnie have all been in protocols at least once this season. Chris Boucher and David Johnson have yet to enter protocols this year.

The Spurs have three players in COVID protocols for Tuesday including Lonnie Walker IV, Doug McDermott, and Devontae Cacok. Dejounte Murray is also out as he works his way back from COVID protocols.