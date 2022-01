Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO