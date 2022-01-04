NFL Draft 2022: Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown pitches USC reunion Drake London
By Riley Gates
247Sports
1 day ago
For the Detroit Lions, one of their players wants a reunion with an old college teammate. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently made a pitch to get his team to take USC wide receiver Drake London in the 2022 draft. St. Brown caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown...
MLB: Buck Showalter Will Not Revolutionize The Mets. A native of Moorpark, California, Drake London attended Moorpark High School. He starred in both football and basketball in high school. London’s senior seasons in each sport were quite spectacular. On the hardwood, he averaged 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists, while also earning accolades such as All-CIF Division 4 and Los Angeles Times All-Area. That same year on the football field, London finished with 62 catches, 1,089 receiving yards (17.6 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns. He eventually earned multiple accolades for his senior football season. This included 2018 PrepStar All-American, All-CIF Division 3, Los Angeles Daily News All-Area first team and All-Camino League Co-Wide Receiver of the Year.
