The Book of Boba Fett - Official Behind the Scenes With Ming-Na Wen

Set in 1843 Southold, New York, director Edoardo Vitaletti's feature-length film debut follows Mary (Stefanie Scott), a young woman in a religiously repressive household who incurs her pious family's wrath when she develops a romantic relationship with their maid, Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman). Mary's family perceives their relationship as an abomination so Mary and Eleanor try to carry it on in secret but, well, it wouldn't be a horror film if that worked out as planned. Adding to what IGN's review called the period occult film's "slow-burn tension" is the arrival of Rory Culkin's enigmatic stranger, who "crashes a family ritual with his dark tales, darker demands, and a dangerous glint in his eyes." The Last Thing Mary Saw debuts exclusively on Shudder on January 20, 2022.

