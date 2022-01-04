ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Book of Boba Fett - Official Behind the Scenes With Ming-Na Wen

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Ming-Na Wen to hear about how playing master assassin, Fennec Shand, in The Book...

za.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Parks and Rec’ Filibuster Scene With Patton Oswalt Predicted ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

When it comes to predicting the future, everyone usually points to The Simpsons as the typical television Nostradamus, since it nailed Donald Trump's presidency among many other things. This time, though, it's Parks and Recreation, which contains a near-perfect vision of the future, predicting Disney's latest show The Book of Boba Fett, and specifically how the titular character survives after the events of Return of the Jedi. Patton Oswalt's Garth Blunden acts as the seer here, as he recites verbatim the beginning of the series.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Temuera Morrison
defpen

Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Debut

Where To Watch: Disney+ ($7.99 per month) Starring: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Jon Favreau. Description: The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
MOVIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mt. Lebanon’s Ming-Na Wen continues magical Disney run with ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

No matter how many “Star Wars” shows Ming-Na Wen stars in, her mother will never quite grasp what all the fuss is about. “She was a very practical woman who has gone through so many struggles in her life and ran a restaurant and raised kids,” Wen said over Zoom while wearing a Baby Yoda sweatshirt. “She’s an incredible woman, but she doesn’t understand ‘Star Wars.’”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Den of Geek

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Easter Eggs Explained

This Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett article contains spoilers. The Book of Boba Fett returns to Tatooine and a lot of familiar Star Wars sights in its premiere episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.” As a loose spinoff of The Mandalorian, it’s possible Fett and his right-hand killer Fennec Shand will get involved in wider galactic politics going forward. But, for now, we revisit several different movie settings in a reference-filled episode.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

'The Book Of Boba Fett' Is Out This Week, And Ming-Na Wen Has A Few Jokes About Her Character Fennic Shand's Return

Star Wars fans have a lot to be excited about this week, what with the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett dropping on the popular streaming platform Disney+ on Wednesday. But the hype train has been rolling in preparation for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian spin-off and the focus is on Boba's right-hand woman, Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen, the tough-as-nails assassin who teamed up with him during Season 2 of Mando.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Disney Plus
flickeringmyth.com

The Book of Boba Fett featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the new Star Wars series

A few short days out from the show’s premiere on Disney+, a new featurette for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has been released and takes us behind the scenes of the series and sees executive producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Robert Rodriguez, and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen discuss the legendary bounty hunter and what to expect from the series; check it out below along with two new promos…
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman's Comic-Accurate Look as Mighty Thor Surfaces Online

The arrival of the Mighty Thor is upon us. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were beyond thrilled when Natalie Portman made a surprising cameo in Avengers: Endgame, reprising her role as Jane Foster. Many believed it was all for the fan service as Portman stated in the past that she no longer had an interest in making a comeback to the MCU after Thor: The Dark World.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Disney+ Drops New 'The Book of Boba Fett' Behind-the-Scenes Clip

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett has just premiered on Disney+, and now the platform has dropped a behind-the-scenes clip for fans while you wait for its second episode to hit. Following Temuera Morrison‘s reprisal of the infamous bounty hunter, the new clip shows how the original...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
imdb.com

After Over 40 Years, Boba Fett Is Finally A Star Wars Lead

Though he now insists he's #NotABountyHunter, Boba Fett has been knocking about the galaxy — and, yes, bounty hunting — since 1978 when he first appeared in a different color scheme and in animated form in the notorious "Star Wars Holiday Special" (now in 4K). As of today, Fett is officially the star of his own Disney+ series, "The Book of Boba Fett," the first episode of which is now available to stream.
MOVIES
IGN

The Last Thing Mary Saw: Exclusive Official Trailer

Set in 1843 Southold, New York, director Edoardo Vitaletti's feature-length film debut follows Mary (Stefanie Scott), a young woman in a religiously repressive household who incurs her pious family's wrath when she develops a romantic relationship with their maid, Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman). Mary's family perceives their relationship as an abomination so Mary and Eleanor try to carry it on in secret but, well, it wouldn't be a horror film if that worked out as planned. Adding to what IGN's review called the period occult film's "slow-burn tension" is the arrival of Rory Culkin's enigmatic stranger, who "crashes a family ritual with his dark tales, darker demands, and a dangerous glint in his eyes." The Last Thing Mary Saw debuts exclusively on Shudder on January 20, 2022.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Does The Book of Boba Fett episode 1 have a post-credits scene?

The Book of Boba Fett episode 1 is now available to watch on Disney Plus. The latest Star Wars TV series expands the story of Boba Fett. The first episode explores how he avoided death on Tatooine and fought for his survival. Even without his Mandalorian armor, he still proves a capable fighter. As the credits start to roll, viewers will no doubt be wondering whether or not there is something after the names have finished scrolling. Here’s the need-to-know info on a The Book of Boba Fett episode 1 post-credits scene.
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

Inside ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ With Stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen

Temuera Morrison is 60 years old. Ming-Na Wen is 58. They are not at the age where many actors would be asked to play an action hero. Yet here both are on The Book of Boba Fett, her chasing assassins across rooftops in last week’s series premiere, and him robbing a train in this week’s episode. Nice work if you can get it — and if you can do it as well as these two can.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette: Ming-Na Wen on Playing Fennec Shand

The new one-minute featurette for Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett focuses on Ming-Na Wen and the character she plays, Fennec Shand. “When I showed up on The Mandalorian season one, I died,” recalls Ming-Na Wen, laughing. “But by the grace of The Force, I was resurrected.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy