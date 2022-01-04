ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Pleasant Things To Do Alone In San Francisco

By Jamie Ferrell
When in doubt, go it alone! Here are the best places to be a party of one in San Francisco.

Calling all San Franciscans who enjoy a little me time! Whether you simply prefer going solo, or you need some time to be with yourself, there are plenty of things you can do out and about in the city. Take this as your friendly reminder to get out of the house and try something new. You may just find an awesome new hobby or escape! Thanks to our Instagram followers who gave us some great ideas to fill out this list.

Shopping

1. Discover a new thrift shop

The secondhand industry is influencing even the most forward-thinking of fashionistas and home decorators. Do you know where the best thrift shops are in the Bay Area?  See our thrift store roundup for the lowdown!

2. Find your next plant children at an SF nursery

San Francisco is full of countless awesome plant stores and nurseries, and no matter who you are, you can surely appreciate the life and energy that these little green friends bring into your home. Below are some favorites but check out our plant store roundup for more.

3. Take a lap around the Ferry Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121jd0_0dcemaom00
Courtesy of Fog City Flea

Every San Franciscan knows that the historic Ferry Building is home to dozens of exciting vendors and events. Here are some of our favorites:

4. Pick up a great read at a local bookstore

Many a San Franciscan loves to curl up with a good book and sip on a cup o’ joe from one of SF’s legendary coffee shops. Not sure where to find your next good read? These famous bookstores around the city are musts for any local bookworm.

Exploring

5. Expand your mind at one of SF’s many museums

6. Immerse yourself in a beautiful San Francisco garden

7. People-watch at a gorgeous public park

8. Seek out some awesome ocean views

9. Find a new perspective on a city tour

  • Fort Point Candlelight Tour : A unique night tour of Fort Point National Historic Site.
  • Self-guided light art tour : 11 of the best light art installations in the city, reaching from the Bay Bridge to the Castro.
  • SF Ghost Hunt : You’ll see the haunted trees of abolitionist Mary Ellen Pleasant, learn about the Chambers Mansion poltergeists, and more
  • Outdoor spots for history lovers : Our roundup of outdoor spots for history lovers isn’t technically a tour, but save the map so you can check these places out when you’re in the neighborhood.

10. Explore SF’s eclectic public art scene

  • Staircases : Favorites include the Hidden Garden Steps, Lyon Street Steps, and the Lincoln Park Steps.
  • Mural collections: : Favorites include Balmy Alley and Umbrella Alley.
  • Lesser known public art: Favorites include the Yoda fountain, the Venus statue, Drawn Stone , and the Harry Potter Door.

Exercise

11. Find your zen at an unconventional yoga class

12. Go for a relaxing bike ride

There are some very beautiful spots to take your bike for a spin, and the City has some stellar infrastructure for cyclists. Especially if you’re a first-time cyclist in the City, consider planning your next outing at these beautiful routes.

13. Enjoy a brisk walk through SF’s most iconic neighborhoods

Take this as your friendly reminder to get your steps in! Whether you need a new dog walking route or just need to clear your head, these places around the city will get the job done.

  • Bernal Heights
  • Pac Heights
  • McLaren Park
  • Portrero Hill

14. Step it up a little on a local hike

Whether you’re looking for a quick stroll in the city or a more strenuous day hike in Marin, you’ll love these incredible hikes for a chance to stretch your legs.

Food and drink

15. Try out a new coffee shop

If you’re a coffee fiend like 90% of Bay Area residents, you’ll know that there is no shortage of high quality coffee in San Francisco and beyond. Here we have a bullet list of the best coffee shops in the Bay , recommended by locals! If you’re looking to get some work done, check out our list of places to work and study as well.

16. Taste something new from one of the city’s beloved bakeries

San Franciscans with a sweet tooth have it easy in this glorious city, because SF bakeries absolutely do not mess around. We’re talking enormous flaky croissants, meticulously decorated cakes, buttery danishes, sweet and simple tarts, savory empanadas, SF-style sourdough bread, and basically anything else you can imagine.

17. Treat yourself to a massive ice cream treat

It’s hard to go wrong with ice cream, but there are a few places where you can certainly go right. Some of our favorites are below, but be sure to check our ice cream roundup.

18. Grab some food to go and enjoy a charming picnic with yourself

Whether you want to support a local cafe and get some amazing food to go, or you prefer to pack your own delicious recipe to enjoy out in the sunshine, you’ll love all of these great picnic spots around the city.

  • Old Speedway Meadow
  • Pine Lake Park
  • Fort Scott Community Garden
  • Palace of Fine Arts

Featured image: @minimalist.aesthetics via Instagram

