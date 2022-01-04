ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Agriculture Waits for Big Decisions on Supreme Court Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first week of the New Year could be a big one for several agricultural groups and stakeholders. The Supreme Court will likely hear several high-stakes cases that could affect America’s farmers and ranchers....

KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Digital Courier

Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Big Business

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Supreme Court began to hear oral arguments on Friday as it weighs whether the Biden administration can enforce vaccine mandates for large companies. The justices are also hearing arguments on a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The court's decision...
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
Detroit News

Opinion: Supreme Court case could change education landscape in Michigan

A Supreme Court case is poised to change how states treat religious schools and students. The forthcoming decision may deal a long-awaited, necessary blow to Michigan’s infamous Blaine Amendment. In December, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Carson v. Makin, a major school choice case that will decide...
southernillinoisnow.com

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to hear ‘Remain in Mexico’ case

(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments on ending the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. The program — formally called the Migrant Protection Protocol — bars asylum seekers from entering the U.S. while immigration courts review their claims. Biden campaigned against the policy, but his administration has hit several legal roadblocks trying to do away with it. Humanitarian organizations have documented high rates of murder, kidnapping and extortion on top of squalid conditions facing those subjected to “Remain in Mexico.”
wnax.com

Grassley Watching Supreme Court Decision on Prop 12 in California

The agricultural community is closely watching the outcome of a Supreme Court case regarding the Interstate Commerce Clause. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the court will decide if they’ll hear a case on whether California can ban pork that does not meet their production requirements, which dictate minimum space requirements for livestock. That is set to go into effect on January 1.
KX News

Supreme Court starts weighing vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant. The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement […]
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that health care workers at institutions receiving federal funds be immunized may be judged to be on firmer legal ground. Oral arguments over just how far the federal government can go to require employees to get vaccinated came before the Supreme Court on Jan. 7, 2021. The case, Biden v. Missouri, comes at a critical time: A surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the...
The Independent

Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
kosu.org

Supreme Court to decide whether to reconsider its 'McGirt v. Oklahoma' decision

Eighteen months after a landmark ruling said the state of Oklahoma doesn’t have jurisdiction on tribal reservations in Oklahoma, the nation’s high court will decide if they want to reconsider the decision. Justices have received a barrage of petitions from the state to overturn the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision or at least allow it to have the ability to prosecute non-native citizens when they commit crimes inside tribal boundaries.
Rapid City Journal

Ten remarkable decisions by the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2021

The observations contained herein are solely those of the authors and do not represent the views of the University of South Dakota. This year the Top Ten Remarkable Decisions are listed in ranked order, with top decision listed first as No. 1, the second most remarkable listed as no. 2, etc. The analysis and compilation of these decision belongs to the authors. In that regard, preparation for this article was assisted and facilitated through by an informal survey circulated among the members of USDLAW, an electronic list serve which serves the legal community in South Dakota.
KRMG

Supreme Court could review landmark McGirt decision

WASHINTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court will review 33 petitions involving the McGirt ruling on Jan. 7. Scheduled conferences allow the court justices to decide what hearings it will pursue. This could prompt the highest court to reconsider the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision that was ruled in...
Journal Record

Oklahoma cases front and center for Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court’s schedule for its first day of work in the new year was dominated by the name of one state: Oklahoma. The state’s plan to resolve the uncertainties created by the McGirt decision involves much discussion before the court – but little discussion with tribal leaders.
Washington Post

Court packing isn’t the only way to reform the Supreme Court

Leon Fink, author of “Undoing the Liberal World Order: Progressive Visions and Political Realities Since World War II," serves as distinguished professor of history emeritus at the University of Illinois at Chicago. There is widespread hand-wringing about the state of the U.S. Supreme Court, but, so far, few substantial...
